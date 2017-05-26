BuzzFeed News

This Teen Got Extra Credit Because She Did An Amazing Drawing Of A Meme On Her Math Test

"He is legend for doing this."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on May 26, 2017, at 11:33 a.m. ET

Maeve Lindell is a 16-year-old who just wrapped up her sophomore year at Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, Texas. She told BuzzFeed News she has had a passion for drawing since she was a young girl.

Maeve Lindell
Maeve Lindell

She usually draws whatever pops into her head at the time.

"It could be influenced by an event that happened to me, or just something completely random," she said.

Maeve has a habit of drawing on her tests, including those she takes in her algebra 2 class with teacher Jordan Marks.

"I've always drawn on my tests for his class and he loves them," Maeve said of her teacher.

Recently, Maeve had to take a test on logarithms and exponential equations (ugh). She said she was getting a little frustrated on a problem, so she decided to do a drawing of the latest and greatest SpongeBob meme.

Maeve Lindell

"I decided to draw the meme, hopefully just to make [Marks] laugh," she said.

When Maeve got her test back, she was totally shocked to see that her teacher not only appreciated the meme, he had also given her seven(!) extra points for it.

"He handed me my test back and I was looking over it and I just immediately lost it. I was laughing so hard I was crying," she said. "I showed it to my friend and pretty soon half the class was laughing about it."

Marks told BuzzFeed News he gave Maeve the extra points because he appreciated her artwork all semester. He said he picked the number at random.

"It's the end of the school year and she really deserved it," he said.

Marks added that he often tries to do things to make math a little more fun for his students.

"Anything I can do to try to get a laugh out of the kids I try to do to break up the monotony of the classroom," he said.
Maeve Lindell

"He handed me my test back and I was looking over it and I just immediately lost it. I was laughing so hard I was crying," she said. "I showed it to my friend and pretty soon half the class was laughing about it."

Marks told BuzzFeed News he gave Maeve the extra points because he appreciated her artwork all semester. He said he picked the number at random.

"It's the end of the school year and she really deserved it," he said.

Marks added that he often tries to do things to make math a little more fun for his students.

"Anything I can do to try to get a laugh out of the kids I try to do to break up the monotony of the classroom," he said.

Maeve decided to share her proud moment on Twitter, and people totally loved it.

My teacher gave me bonus points for this I'm dead
panini head @apaesthet1c

My teacher gave me bonus points for this I'm dead

They sent rounds of applause to both Maeve and Marks.

not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/F1md9OXWA5
tea @gagaxharold

not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/F1md9OXWA5

And of course, took the opp to meme the meme.

sarcastic undertones @maussadelad

@apaesthet1c mY TeAcHeR GaVE mE bOnUS pOiNtS FoR tHiS i'M dEAd

A lot of people praised Marks as teacher goals.

@apaesthet1c Im moving to your school now
레나 unf spree 》pinned @jaesolar

@apaesthet1c Im moving to your school now

They said they did not have the same experience with their ~artwork~ in class.

Drew Hopper @drewhopper1124

I drew a meme on my test in English class once and my teacher said "Grow up Drew" https://t.co/iBVcbALOzp

"He is legend for doing this, my teachers would legit argue with you," one person said.

@fIatIinehaiIey

he is legend for doing this, my teachers would legit argue with you https://t.co/9Sy6J08IRX

On top of going viral, the best part of the story is that Maeve's extra credit bumped up her grade in a big way.

"It ended up bumping up my total grade in the grade books enough so I wouldn't have to take the final," she said.

