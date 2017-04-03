A 20-Year-Old Sorority Sister Died After Choking During A Pancake-Eating Contest

Caitlin Nelson was a social work student who had volunteered with trauma victims after losing her father in 9/11.

A 20-year-old sorority sister died last week after collapsing during a Greek life pancake eating event on campus.

Caitlin Nelson, a junior at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, died on Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at the event, a school spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

Nelson had eaten several pancakes when a nursing student at the event observed her in "distress," the Fairfield Police Department said in a press release.

The release states that officers received a 911 call about a "female student choking in the Sacred Heart University university commons area." When police officers arrived, Nelson was unresponsive and not breathing.

“We fortunately had some officers doing traffic enforcement (nearby),” Fairfield Police Chief Gary McNamara told the Connecticut Post. “They desperately tried to save Caitlin’s life.”

Nelson had food allergies, the newspaper reported. Her official cause of death remains unknown pending an autopsy.