This Bride Found A Beautiful Way To Incorporate Her Grandma's Wedding Gown Into Her Wedding

This is Shanna Wagnor and her fiancé, Sean Lewis. The San Francisco-based couple are getting ready to tie the knot this June, the bride-to-be told BuzzFeed News.

Wagnor is very close to her grandparents, who lived nearby when she was growing up. She said she remembers seeing a photo in of her grandmother in her wedding dress in their home, and as a child she dreamed about wearing the gorgeous gown when she was old enough.

Wagnor's grandma was a student at U.C. Berkeley and her grandpa was serving in Germany after World War II when they got engaged.

She said her grandpa wrote her grandma a letter asking her to marry him. She promptly packed her bags and flew to Germany to tie the knot. They have now been married for over 60 years.

Her grandma chose her dress, a chic, classic midi-length garment, because it was easy to carry in her suitcase, Wagnor said.

"She had to find a dress pretty quickly, and one would travel light," she said.