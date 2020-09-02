Some Of The Biggest QAnon Conspiracy Accounts On Instagram Are Claiming They've Been Suspended
Accounts like @little.miss.patriot, who gained hundreds of thousands of followers by posting right-wing conspiracy theories on Instagram, are saying they have been suspended.
Some of the most popular pro-QAnon accounts on Instagram, which have been spreading right-wing conspiracy theories with increasing frequency over the summer, claimed on Tuesday that they have been suspended from the platform.
The account holder behind @little.miss.patriot, who gained nearly 300,000 followers in a just a few months by posting pastel-colored infographics of various debunked claims about President Trump and Democrats, posted on their backup account that their main account had been suspended without warning.
"I have no idea how long my page is disabled for, it will not let me log in, I have no information," the anonymous account holder wrote on their backup page, little.miss.patriot.2.
The account holder behind @qthewakeup also announced that they can no longer access their main page, writing on their backup page: "Can't stop, won't stop."
As did the person behind @greatawkening3, who claimed to have 117,000 followers when they were suspended.
Several smaller conspiracy theory pages, while they remain active, have also had their posts flagged as "false information" by Instagram's fact checkers.
And right-wing journalist Liz Crokin posted her Instagram was "under attack," though she didn't clarify what she meant.
However, several accounts that are pro-QAnon — the mass delusion about Trump fighting a child-sex trafficking ring led by liberal global elites — remain active on the platform, without any apparent censorship of their content. In addition, many lifestyle bloggers who have pivoted to conspiracy theory content, such as @roseuncharted and @luvbec, have thus far faced no apparent consequences for sharing the misinformation.
It's unclear whether the accounts have been temporarily suspended, if there is a glitch, or if they have been permanently banned. Instagram did not immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
Last month, Facebook announced it was cracking down on misinformation on its platforms, including Instagram, removing or restricting hundreds of groups, accounts, and hashtags related to right-wing conspiracy theories.
"We have seen growing movements that, while not directly organizing violence, have celebrated violent acts, shown that they have weapons and suggest they will use them, or have individual followers with patterns of violent behavior," Facebook said in a statement to the New York Times.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
