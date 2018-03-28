Women Are Freaking Out Over This Easy Hack To Make A Beautyblender Like New
But you gotta do it right, or you will burn yourself!
Julianna Asouzu is a 19-year-old beauty enthusiast living and studying in London. She told BuzzFeed News she sees makeup as "a form of art and expression."
"You can choose how you want you face to look. I love it!" she told BuzzFeed News.
Since she loves to play with makeup, Julianna's Beautyblenders get a lot of work, and get pretty dirty. So when she saw a "hack" for cleaning them easily, she was intrigued.
"A few days ago, I was scrolling through Instagram, and I saw the page that came up with the idea," she said. "Unfortunately I can’t remember what the page was called, but I was extremely fascinated when I saw it."
The hack, which has been floating around for a while on Twitter and Instagram, said you just have to put the blender in a cup with soap and water, and microwave it for one minute. Julianna filmed herself trying it out.
And OMG, it really worked!
Julianna was shocked, so she decided to share it on Twitter. It has since been viewed almost 2 million times.
Everyone was amazed.
Clean as a whistle!
So satisfying.
Many makeup lovers are now also sharing videos of their blenders' transformation.
However, make sure you follow the instructions! Poor Victoria learned that the hard way. 😂
THE WATER IS IMPORTANT.
ALSO: Don't squeeze the blender right away, or it will burn your hand!
Let's be safe out there.
