If You Work In This Trump White House Office You Might Get Smirnoff Iced

news

Bro, you just got iced, bro!

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 30, 2018, at 3:23 p.m. ET

If you don't know what icing is, you clearly have not been around bro culture since 2009.

As the video below explains, "icing" is a drinking game in which one bro hides a Smirnoff Ice (a chick drink) for another bro to find. When the bro finds it, he has to get on a knee and chug.

Bros can also stop an icing by pulling out their own ice and making their attacker drink it instead, in what's known as an "ice block."

Since the game was invented, no bro has been safe, not even at their place of work...

At their weddings...

And apparently, in the Trump administration. According to the Washington Post, workers in an "obscure White House office" celebrated their deputy director's 30th birthday earlier this year by icing him.

The Post reported that the office, called the Presidential Personnel Office, "has suffered from inexperience and a shortage of staff."

Its employees are responsible for vetting and recruiting political appointees.

"The White House confirmed that PPO officials played the Icing game but said it and the happy hours are not unique to the PPO and are a way to network and let off steam," the Post reported.

So those who may have been worried icing is a trend that ended once we hit 2016...

Fear not! Icing is alive and well.

"America is already great."

USA USA!

