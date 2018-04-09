Katharine McPhee May Just Have Shaded "Smash" Hard And Karen Cartwright Is Shook

"I cant believe katharine mcphee posted a smash meme in the year of our lord 2018 feel like im in some kind of fever dream."

It's been six years since its premiere, but few shows have been so lovingly defended, or mercilessly mocked, as NBC's two-season Broadway drama Smash.

For a deep dive into what made the show "the biggest train wreck" on TV at the time, check out this 2013 article from BuzzFeed News' Kate Aurthur.

All these years later and I'm still watching Smash and loving every bloody second @meganhilty @katharinemcphee

However, all these years later, the Smash stan community is still alive and well.

2018. Karen Cartwright is on Broadway. NBC has a new musical theatre tv show. And Debra Messing keeps singing on Will&Grace. Smash lives on.

It's never far from people's hearts and minds.

This little girl on the left always dreamed about tomorrow. She makes her Broadway debut in a starring role. This has been one of my biggest dreams since as early as I can remember... 🌟 https://t.co/5LMp6cXzvV

However, the Smash community has been shook by a tweet from Katharine McPhee, who starred as Karen. McPhee is making her debut on Monday in the starring role in Waitress on Broadway and has been tweeting about it a lot.

If you then you don’t don’t love deserve me at my me at my https://t.co/SoUOkhhy81

McPhee then used a meme to — in some fans' opinions — throw some shade at her old show.

"If you don't love me at my [Smash] you don't deserve me at my [Waitress]," she tweeted.

The meme, of course, is a play on the Marilyn Monroe quote.