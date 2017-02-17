People Are Obsessed With This Video Of Roommates Kicking A Rat Out Of Their Apartment

Jody Mackin is a senior at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. She told BuzzFeed News she lives in a house with three other girls, Logan, Briana, and Meg.

Jody has lived in the house for two years, and unfortunately has dealt with a disgusting problem: rats.

"We had a rat last year right around this time and it was huge," she said.

Jody and her roomies caught the rat with a trap, and thought they'd patched up the hole — but the rats came back, and this week, they found another one.

"We were all freaking out," she said.