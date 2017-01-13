This Flight 666 Destined For HEL Is Metal AF
Um, no thank you, I will walk.
For reasons unknown, on Friday, Jan. 13, people decided to board a flight numbered 666 destined for HEL.
The Finnair flight from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Helsinki, Finland, is scheduled regularly, but took on a spooky sort of significance on Friday.
The flight takes about an hour and a half, according to FlightAware.com.
To make matters worse, FlightRadar24 reported that the aircraft that made the flight on Friday was 13 years old.
A lot of people said they wouldn't step foot on that plane.
What else could they have in there?
Although some were actually jealous?
But despite taking a huge risk, the passengers and crew landed safely. In fact, the flight was even early. Welcome to HEL!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
