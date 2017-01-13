This Flight 666 Destined For HEL Is Metal AF

Um, no thank you, I will walk.

For reasons unknown, on Friday, Jan. 13, people decided to board a flight numbered 666 destined for HEL.

The Finnair flight from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Helsinki, Finland, is scheduled regularly, but took on a spooky sort of significance on Friday.

The flight takes about an hour and a half, according to FlightAware.com.

To make matters worse, FlightRadar24 reported that the aircraft that made the flight on Friday was 13 years old.