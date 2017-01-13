BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Flight 666 Destined For HEL Is Metal AF

news / viral

This Flight 666 Destined For HEL Is Metal AF

Um, no thank you, I will walk.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 13, 2017, at 1:13 p.m. ET

For reasons unknown, on Friday, Jan. 13, people decided to board a flight numbered 666 destined for HEL.

flightaware.com

The Finnair flight from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Helsinki, Finland, is scheduled regularly, but took on a spooky sort of significance on Friday.

The flight takes about an hour and a half, according to FlightAware.com.

To make matters worse, FlightRadar24 reported that the aircraft that made the flight on Friday was 13 years old.

A lot of people said they wouldn't step foot on that plane.

@flightradar24 Who the heck would get on this flight?
High Altitudes @highaltitudes

@flightradar24 Who the heck would get on this flight?

Reply Retweet Favorite

What else could they have in there?

@flightradar24 With black cats and broken mirrors in the cargo hold? :-)
Caitlin Kelly @CaitlinKellyNYC

@flightradar24 With black cats and broken mirrors in the cargo hold? :-)

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although some were actually jealous?

@flightradar24 Would have loved to be on THIS flight. :)
Mark_Alden @Mark_Alden

@flightradar24 Would have loved to be on THIS flight. :)

Reply Retweet Favorite

But despite taking a huge risk, the passengers and crew landed safely. In fact, the flight was even early. Welcome to HEL!

Tobias Schwarz / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT