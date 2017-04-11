BuzzFeed News

People Are Coming Up With New United Airlines Mottos And They Are Straight Fire

People Are Coming Up With New United Airlines Mottos And They Are Straight Fire

"We treat you like we treat your luggage."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on April 11, 2017, at 9:03 a.m. ET

ICYMI, United Airlines caused worldwide outrage on Sunday when airline staff and police used physical force to get a passenger off a flight — because the airline overbooked it.

The unidentified man was left bloody after the incident. The airline and federal authorities both said they were investigating.

On Monday night, in response to the incident, Jimmy Kimmel debuted a ~new motto~ for the airline on his show. "United Airlines: Fuck You."

Matt Wilstein @TheMattWilstein

“United Airlines: Fuck you.” @jimmykimmel went nuts on @united tonight: https://t.co/8cx6qnc4px… https://t.co/NRXPWa2WCs

Soon, many other people on Twitter were coming up with their own modified slogans for the airline, using the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos Why beat your competitors when you can beat your customers?
Zeldro @byzeldro

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos Why beat your competitors when you can beat your customers?

Most people came up with creative ways to warn passengers that if you fly United, you may get beat.

New Boarding Policy: "Eeny, meeny, miney, mo..." #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
⚡️The Burke Report⚡️ @TheBurkeReport

New Boarding Policy: "Eeny, meeny, miney, mo..." #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

United only provides the best service to its customers!

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos We treat you like we treat your luggage.
George Madeh xModz @xXGurgleXx

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos We treat you like we treat your luggage.

It puts the "hospital in hospitality!"

We put the hospital in hospitality. #newunitedairlinesmottos
David E @DaSkrambledEgg

We put the hospital in hospitality. #newunitedairlinesmottos

"Not enough seating? Prepare for a beating."

Not enough seating? Time for a beating. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
Kenny @realitskenny

Not enough seating? Time for a beating. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

After all, United's current motto, "fly the friendly skies," never said anything about what happens in the cabin.

We said that it was "the skies" that were friendly #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
Flippy @FlippydaMan

We said that it was "the skies" that were friendly #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

"If we cannot beat our competitors, we beat our customers."

And I thought the TSA was bad. . . #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
Jared Thornburg @tburgguitar

And I thought the TSA was bad. . . #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

Others trolled the airline's statement after the incident, where they claimed they needed to "re-accommodate" the passenger.

We can re-accommodate you the easy way... or the hard way #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
Jim MacD @jim_macd

We can re-accommodate you the easy way... or the hard way #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

"Let us re-accommodate you."

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos Let Us Re-Accommodate You!
Freddie @xjm1016

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos Let Us Re-Accommodate You!

Others made fun puns.

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos Enjoy a complementary copy of SkyMaul
Damon Hanson @Damon_Hanson

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos Enjoy a complementary copy of SkyMaul

Or imagined outfits people should start wearing on United flights from now on.

Getting ready to fly @united #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
Henners @henry_shaw

Getting ready to fly @united #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

Some got political.

"Sorry Rosa Parks, not today" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
Cockroach @nigguh_roach

"Sorry Rosa Parks, not today" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

While some threw it back to some classic pop culture.

"Now offering the Mike Tyson experience" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
❄️ Dr. A ❄️ @AAPsyc

"Now offering the Mike Tyson experience" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

IRL photo of a United Airlines customer.

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos officially my favourite
kris peck @krispeck

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos officially my favourite

Classic.

~I've had it with all these motherf*cking passengers on this motherf*cking plane!!! #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
Phil is real @Phillayminyawn

~I've had it with all these motherf*cking passengers on this motherf*cking plane!!! #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

And of course, since United was just in the news over that whole leggings controversy, some imagined how the company would spin its continued viral infamy.

You Can Be The Subject Of Our Next Viral Controversy! #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
👻Seth-sational👻 @SethFromThe716

You Can Be The Subject Of Our Next Viral Controversy! #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

"Not only can our @united family not wear leggings, but tickets must be paid for with the blood of the innocent."

Not only can our @united family not wear leggings, but tickets must be paid for with the blood of the innocent. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
Lilyana Fey @FeyLily

Not only can our @united family not wear leggings, but tickets must be paid for with the blood of the innocent. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

On top of all the new United mottos, some brilliant person came up with a new one for Southwest as well.

Southwest for the win. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
Hassan Chaudry @thehcomplex

Southwest for the win. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

Savage AF.

Southwest just got savage #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
⚜️Sweet Soaps Media @SweetSoaps

Southwest just got savage #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

