A Fitness Trainer Who Hosts Invite-Only Classes For "Skinny Bitches" Is Under Fire For Using Native Kenyans As "Props" In A Workout

Russell Bateman of the Skinny Bitch Collective has apologized for the optics of the retreat.

Russell Bateman

A fitness trainer who hosts invite-only workouts for "skinny bitches" has apologized after hosting a retreat in Kenya where his students worked out in and around the native Maasai people, in a way that people online criticized as "clearly exploitative."

Russell Bateman is a trainer from London and founder of the "Skinny Bitch Collective," an invite-only workout class. His website is "down for maintenance" at the moment, but a cached version explains what his workout aims to do. "Popular with the A-list and a myriad of supermodels, it lies somewhere between forward thinking fashionable fitness and a cave girl sorority," the website said, adding the workout is a mixture of "high-intensity and animalistic movements." Journalists who have been invited to the workout, currently only available in London and New York, have described it as "cult-like" and "vaguely chaotic," but also full of challenging moves and a good workout. Bateman's Instagram account frequently posts photos and videos of his workouts and clients, some of whom include celebrities like Ellie Goulding.

On Friday, people started criticizing Bateman and the Skinny Bitch Collective for photos he posted on his Instagram account of a retreat he is holding in Kenya. It's difficult to know a ton of details about the retreat, as it is invite-only and the collective's website is down. BuzzFeed News has asked Bateman to provide more details about the retreat, but he did not immediately reply. A Facebook post, which has since been deleted, described the retreat as: "SBC AFRICA. Our most ambitious retreat yet. March 6th to 13th. Kenya." But screenshots that Bateman had posted to his Instagram stories began circulating of events during the retreat. They have since been deleted. Blogger Diet Prada re-uploaded some of the videos, criticizing them as an indication of the "colonial mindset." "They also managed to use the local Maasai people not only as a backdrop, but as literal props in their fitness routines. The videos have already been deleted, but screenshots appear to show the girls writhing around the locals like an obstacle course," the blogger wrote in part.

The videos uploaded by Diet Prada, originally from Bateman's account, show the women doing various fitness exercises surrounded by Maasai people.

Bateman also shared a video of the women dancing around a tree.

In another video, Bateman gathers with the women eating in a field. He asks, "Cassenia, can you pass me the chia berry jam?" Many people who saw Diet Prada's post were horrified, and began to call out Bateman as well. One woman, Tracy Muringa Njeri, shared more screenshots on her page, saying the way the collective treated the Maasai brought her to tears. "Why would you participate in something so clearly exploitative of these people's culture and beauty?" she wrote on Instagram. "Having them used as 'props?' The background to your 'shoot?' This is not okay!"