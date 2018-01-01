BuzzFeed News

Someone Forgot To Give Mariah Carey Hot Tea On New Year's Eve And Now It's The Perfect Meme For 2018

Someone Forgot To Give Mariah Carey Hot Tea On New Year's Eve And Now It's The Perfect Meme For 2018

"If Mariah can get through -7 degree weather w/o her hot tea and serve vocals u can do anything in 2018."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on January 1, 2018, at 1:44 p.m. ET

Americans were blessed on Sunday night to ring in the new year once again with Mariah Carey. She totally nailed it.

It was a triumphant return to the stage for the singer after a bumpy performance last year.
It was a triumphant return to the stage for the singer after a bumpy performance last year.

However, not everything was perfect. As Carey informed the crowd, she was promised hot tea. But she didn't get it!

Lester, The Writer @TheLesterLee

"They told me there would be tea, ugh! It's a disaster. OK well we'll just have to rough it I'm gonna have to be like everybody else with no hot tea," she said.

mariah carey archive @mariaharchive

The moment spread like wildfire online because, honestly, how dare they.

Christian Zamora @Christian_Zamo

Many saw it as a metaphor for 2017.

Diana @dmincolla

Good riddance.

Gabe Erwin @gabe

All of us rn.

wyd @TheGloryBritney

Or inspo for the year ahead.

Jason Pederson @KATVJason

So true.

L4N4 @lannizzle

Yes.

David Gardner @byDavidGardner

Mood for all of 2018.

luli @simplyluli

Pretty soon people memed it.

ehadleystone @artobsessed622

A legend was born.

Frank Costa @feistyfrank

Wouldn't wanna be this guy.

Nicholas @N_Russ0

Perf.

Daniel Mealo @dmealo

For those wondering, Carey finally got her tea. And if she can persevere, so can we. Happy new year!

Mariah Carey @MariahCarey

