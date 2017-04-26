A 3-Foot-Long Giant Baby Bunny Died After Traveling On A United Airlines Flight

Caters News Agency

Later, when representatives checked on Simon in his crate, they found he had died. The spokesperson said the airline offered to do a necropsy on the animal, but the customer declined.

Edwards told the Associated Press that Simon, who at 10 months of age was 3 feet long, was in good health before the trip. "Simon had his vet check just before getting on the plane," she said. "He was fit as a fiddle."

She said Simon had been bought by a celebrity but did not name the would-be owner.