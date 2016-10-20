This Teen Caught Her 13-Year-Old Sister Freaking Out About Getting A Shot And It's Hilariously Real

"Just another day in the life."

Skylar Singleton, of Louisville, Kentucky, is the oldest of three siblings. She told BuzzFeed News her family is "very close."

"My family always works together to get things done," she said.

just another day in the life......

However, like all big sisters, Skylar can't pass up an opportunity to poke fun at her younger siblings, 13-year-old Elli and 7-year-old Jackson. So, when Elli freaked out at the doctor's office getting a shot, she had to put it on Snapchat.

Poor Elli realllly was not down. Her mom was not amused.

But her brother was!

Until it was his turn...

Skylar said her sister was "just being crazy," and has never been that into shots.

"When my sister and I were younger we would hold hands and cry when the other one got a shot," she said.

She added that her siblings didn't realize she was recording them.

"My sister was actually that scared," she said.