These Shelter Dogs Practicing With A High School Cross Country Team Will Melt Your Heart

A high school cross country team in California has found a way to give back while training by inviting shelter dogs to run with them during practice.

The teenagers from St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria conducted their morning workout at Santa Barbara County Animal Services last week.

Stacy Silva, the shelter's community outreach coordinator, told BuzzFeed News that the idea came to her when she saw a post from the team's coach, Luis Escobar, on Facebook.

Silva said Escobar is well-known in the community as an animal lover and runner, and when he posted that his cross country season was starting she thought it could be fun to combine his two passions.

"How about you bring those kids to the shelter and run some of our shelter dogs?" Silva recalled asking him.