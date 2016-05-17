This Teen Copied Beyonce's Met Gala Look For Prom And Looked Glam AF The aspiring fashion designer totally slayed the game. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

This is India Ross, an 18-year-old high school student from St. Louis, Missouri. India Ross

The teen told BuzzFeed News she is an aspiring fashion designer and is headed to Columbia College Chicago in the fall. She plans to double major in fashion business and fashion merchandising with a minor in public relations and marketing. "I always [have planned] to open my own fashion retail store right here in St. Louis," she said.

So when it came time for her prom, Ross knew she wanted to do something unique. She said she loves Beyoncé and fell in love with the singer's 2015 Met Gala look. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Ross said she saw footage of Beyoncé at the gala and had a vision for what her own dress could be. "I had the perfect image in my mind," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dress made Ross feel like a "#queen #diva #girlboss," she said. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @iamindiaross

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that everyone at the prom "loved" the dress. "My date and I felt like Beyoncé and Jay-Z," she said. "It wasn't prom, it felt like we were at the Grammys, everyone slayed."

Her look has also drawn attention from magazines like Seventeen. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @iamindiaross

The dress designer wrote on Facebook that the attention has been amazing after years of honing her skills. "All those sleepless nights, back pains, and hate were worth it," she wrote. Although she took some criticism for the dress, Ross said that the negativity doesn't bother her. "I like to see how everyone feels about my idea," she said. "I appreciate the good, the bad, and the ugly."