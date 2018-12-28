Serena Williams' Baby Clapping For Her Mom Is The Cutest Thing I've Seen In A While

On Thursday night, Serena Williams lost to her sister Venus in a 2018 Mubadala World Tennis Championship match in Abu Dhabi.

However, the scene-stealer of the match was another Williams woman, Serena's daughter, Olympia Ohanian.

Proud of @OlympiaOhanian today, who clapped her little babyhands for every single point, whether it was for Mama or Auntie V. 👏🏻

Olympia's proud dad, Alexis Ohanian, tweeted, though, that Olympia's a good sport. She clapped for both her mom and her auntie.

People couldn't get enough of her.

But no one thought it was cuter than her mom and aunt.

In fact, Serena said it was her highlight of the match.

"That's a classy baby, you know, she applauds both mommy and my opponent, who happened to be her auntie. That was the highlight, seeing her clap, it was so cute," she told Sports 360.

For her auntie, Olympia's cuteness was hard to ignore.

"She was so cute in the stands, such a little person, she was so good, it was so cute, I tried not to get distracted, it was really hard," Venus said.