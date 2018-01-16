BuzzFeed News

Selena Gomez's Mom Just Shamed Her On Instagram For Being In A Woody Allen Movie

"No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 16, 2018, at 10:04 a.m. ET

Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, publicly shamed the star on Instagram on Tuesday for appearing in an upcoming Woody Allen film, saying she advised her daughter against it.

Teefey, who fans have speculated is currently on the outs with Gomez, made the comments after fans began to clamor for Gomez to speak out against Allen, who has been accused by his daughter Dylan Farrow of molestation for decades.

Instagram: @selenagomez

Gomez is set to star in Allen's upcoming film, A Rainy Day in New York alongside Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Jude Law. Chalamet said on Monday night he will donate his fee from the film in light of the allegations.

Instagram: @tchalamet

“I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, the LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN,” he wrote on Instagram. “I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

After Teefey posted a photo on Instagram on Monday, fans began commenting on the photo telling her to ask Gomez to speak out as well. Teefey responded to one of them, saying she had told her daughter it was a bad idea.

She wrote:

Sorry, No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.

Of course, fans lost it. Journalist Joshua Fox tweeted the exchange, writing Teefey "threw her under the bus."

Selena Gomez's mum just threw her under the bus in this whole Woody Allen mess
Joshua Fox @joshua_fox

Selena Gomez’s mum just threw her under the bus in this whole Woody Allen mess

Many people immediately started dragging Gomez.

so basically Selena Gomez was literally confronted about Woody Allen yet didn't even budge or care to think about t…
alyssa @faIlingoverme

so basically Selena Gomez was literally confronted about Woody Allen yet didn’t even budge or care to think about t… https://t.co/kOkMJbhlad

They called her a "whole-ass dummy."

we been knew selena gomez is a whole ass dummy. sis is really an executive producer on a show that raises awareness…
bis @galoreluv

we been knew selena gomez is a whole ass dummy. sis is really an executive producer on a show that raises awareness… https://t.co/pdnzMUbjMy

And a hypocrite.

Okay but Selena Gomez working with woody Allen while claiming she stands with women who have been sexually harassed is biggest the hypocrisy
K.🌙 @HSxFetish_

Okay but Selena Gomez working with woody Allen while claiming she stands with women who have been sexually harassed is biggest the hypocrisy

"Oh wow Selena Gomez doesn’t care about the women Woody Allen abused. She’s not a feminist. She only cares about the money and clout. Smh."

Oh wow Selena Gomez doesn't care about the women Woody Allen abused. She's not a feminist. She only cares about the…
Will @BADDIEWlLL

Oh wow Selena Gomez doesn’t care about the women Woody Allen abused. She’s not a feminist. She only cares about the… https://t.co/nXepI8kQwB

Though some said it seemed Teefey was trying to ruin her daughter's career.

Selena Gomez’s mum is mad about her dating Justin and now is trying to ruin her career it seems
. @youngwiIdbroke

Selena Gomez’s mum is mad about her dating Justin and now is trying to ruin her career it seems

"what’s wrong w selena’s mom lol why is she exposing her own daughter."

what's wrong w selena's mom lol why is she exposing her own daughter
myra @biebersarreaga

what’s wrong w selena’s mom lol why is she exposing her own daughter

Teefey's comments come as fans have been speculating that mom and daughter are on the outs. Teefey also recently threw shade at her daughter over her rumored reconciliation with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Instagram: @selenagomez

Teefey told Gossip Cop she is "not happy" about the reunion.

“Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy,” she said.

Mom and daughter also recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, though Gomez just changed her profile picture to a photo of her mother.

Reps for Gomez and Teefey did not return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Instagram: @selenagomez
