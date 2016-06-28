People Are Dying Laughing Over This Teen's Fail With Her Little Sister

Did not see this coming.

This is Mia Simper, a 15-year-old from Indiana, and her little sister Ella, 6.

Recently, the family was driving back from their lake house, Mia told BuzzFeed News. The teen was eating sunflower seeds on the drive and throwing the seeds out the window... Or so she thought.

When the family stopped the car, Mia realized that the seeds hadn't exactly been flying out the window — they had been landing all over her little sis.

"I didn't know my sister's window was open or that the seeds were flying back into her face, but it was really funny," Mia said.

I was spitting sunflower seeds out the window on the way home but I guess they found their way back in the car..

Mia decided to post the photos on Twitter, where they have been shared thousands of times.

Mia said she decided to share the pictures because stuff like this happens all the time in her family.

"This is the first time I've actually captured it in the moment so I absolutely had to post it," she said.