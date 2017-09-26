Chip And Joanna Gaines Just Announced "Fixer Upper" Is Ending And Fans Are Heartbroken

BuzzFeed News

"Throw away all the ship lap ITS USELESS NOW."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on September 26, 2017, at 12:23 p.m. ET

If you're a fan of Fixer Upper prepare to have a french door slam on your shiplap-loving heart. Chip and Joanna Gaines just announced that the upcoming fifth season of their hit HGTV show will be its last.

In a blog post on their website, the couple said they are making the announcement with "sadness."

magnoliamarket.com

"While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with," they said. "Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."

The couple said they are ending the show because they "need to catch our breath for a moment."

"Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses," they said.

The couple also insisted nothing more dramatic was causing the show's demise.

"Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger," they said. "This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read."

Obviously fans are NOT OK.

When you're excited for season 5 of Fixer Upper but realizing it's the last season
Amanda Lasky @AmandaWeindel

When you're excited for season 5 of Fixer Upper but realizing it's the last season

WHY GOD WHY.

How I feel about the Fixer Upper news.....
Regan Russell @regan_sydney

How I feel about the Fixer Upper news.....

"I AM DISTRAUGHT."

i am in TEARS fixer upper season 5 is their last I AM DISTRAUGHT
kaitlin @mattsnith

i am in TEARS fixer upper season 5 is their last I AM DISTRAUGHT

This feels like an attack, honestly.

I feel personally victimized and attacked by Chip and Jo's announcement of their last season of Fixer Upper. #demandjustice
Alexandra @right_uppmy_aLi

I feel personally victimized and attacked by Chip and Jo's announcement of their last season of Fixer Upper. #demandjustice

Tuesday, that is enough.

Chip + Jo just announced that this is the last season of Fixer Upper and i'm just over here WAVING A GIANT WHITE FLAG, THAT'S ENOUGH TUESDAY
Dallas Ann @miss_knierman

Chip + Jo just announced that this is the last season of Fixer Upper and i'm just over here WAVING A GIANT WHITE FLAG, THAT'S ENOUGH TUESDAY

Some people didn't want to go on.

The world should have ended the 23rd because then we wouldn’t have to hear that this is the last season of Fixer Upper 😭😭
Madeline Cook @madowincookie

The world should have ended the 23rd because then we wouldn’t have to hear that this is the last season of Fixer Upper 😭😭

"Throw away all the ship lap ITS USELESS NOW."

Fixer Upper is ending. The apocalypse is officially here. Life is meaningless. Throw away all the ship lap ITS USEL… https://t.co/ndxynNOlPS
Larissa Jane @larissawoss

Fixer Upper is ending. The apocalypse is officially here. Life is meaningless. Throw away all the ship lap ITS USEL… https://t.co/ndxynNOlPS

Although, some people saw the bright side.

Thank God Fixer Upper is ending, I was almost convinced to move to Waco.
Kelly Sater @LazyBabyMama

Thank God Fixer Upper is ending, I was almost convinced to move to Waco.

But some turned to anger.

Me when I found out Joanna and Chip are ending Fixer Upper after season 5:
Morgan Levenhagen @morganel13

Me when I found out Joanna and Chip are ending Fixer Upper after season 5:

And despair.

Me when finding out #FixerUpper is ending 😭💔
Holli Alexa @Holli_Alexa

Me when finding out #FixerUpper is ending 😭💔

"Not to be dramatic, but Fixer Upper is ending and so is my will to live."

not to be dramatic, but Fixer Upper is ending and so is my will to live
corinne crawford @corinnelizzy

not to be dramatic, but Fixer Upper is ending and so is my will to live

Many tears have been shed today.

Called my mom crying bc Fixer Upper is over and I don't know what to do with my life
Kelly Holmin @kellyholmin

Called my mom crying bc Fixer Upper is over and I don't know what to do with my life

It's just not fair.

Nothing like walking into Starbucks to find @LilyQuinn34 crying because Fixer Upper got canceled.
kate 🌻 @kayytnicole

Nothing like walking into Starbucks to find @LilyQuinn34 crying because Fixer Upper got canceled.

The last season will premiere on Nov. 28. :'(

just found out that fixer upper season 5 will be the series finale.
Sydney Lopez @ohnosydneylo

just found out that fixer upper season 5 will be the series finale.

