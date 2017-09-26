Chip And Joanna Gaines Just Announced "Fixer Upper" Is Ending And Fans Are Heartbroken
"Throw away all the ship lap ITS USELESS NOW."
If you're a fan of Fixer Upper prepare to have a french door slam on your shiplap-loving heart. Chip and Joanna Gaines just announced that the upcoming fifth season of their hit HGTV show will be its last.
In a blog post on their website, the couple said they are making the announcement with "sadness."
The couple said they are ending the show because they "need to catch our breath for a moment."
Obviously fans are NOT OK.
WHY GOD WHY.
"I AM DISTRAUGHT."
This feels like an attack, honestly.
Tuesday, that is enough.
Some people didn't want to go on.
Although, some people saw the bright side.
But some turned to anger.
And despair.
"Not to be dramatic, but Fixer Upper is ending and so is my will to live."
Many tears have been shed today.
It's just not fair.
The last season will premiere on Nov. 28. :'(
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
