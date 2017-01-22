Trump's Spokesman Lying Is Now A Ridiculous Meme

"Nickelback has sold more records than any other band in history. Period."

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe,” he said. “These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong.”

Spicer blamed deceitful news organizations using bad camera angles, and said grass coverings meant that many photos of the event seemed to show a much smaller crowd than that of former President Obama's inaugurations.