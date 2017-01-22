Trump's Spokesman Lying Is Now A Ridiculous Meme
President Trump's spokesperson, Sean Spicer, gave a press conference on Saturday in which he lied about the size of the crowd for Trump's inauguration.
“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe,” he said. “These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong.”
Spicer blamed deceitful news organizations using bad camera angles, and said grass coverings meant that many photos of the event seemed to show a much smaller crowd than that of former President Obama's inaugurations.
As journalists and commenters parsed over Spicer's words, people on Twitter did what they are good at: turned the bizarre moment into a meme.
They tried to imagine what other things Spicer may try to tell reporters are facts.
For example, they imagined he would have interesting opinions on music.
"Nickleback has sold more records than any other band in history. Period."
"Kelis' milkshake brought NO boys to the yard, period."
Or maybe he would have some Star Wars opinions?
"The Star Wars prequels are actually really good, you're just not smart enough to appreciate the story."
They imagined him having a lot of food opinions.
"Sabra is real hummus, period."
Or what about sports? "Ohio State is the best football team in the world- period."
And of course, they thought he may have more to say about President Trump.
Happy 2017.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
