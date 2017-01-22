BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump's Spokesman Lying Is Now A Ridiculous Meme

news / viral

Trump's Spokesman Lying Is Now A Ridiculous Meme

"Nickelback has sold more records than any other band in history. Period."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 21, 2017, at 10:30 p.m. ET

President Trump's spokesperson, Sean Spicer, gave a press conference on Saturday in which he lied about the size of the crowd for Trump's inauguration.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe,” he said. “These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong.”

Spicer blamed deceitful news organizations using bad camera angles, and said grass coverings meant that many photos of the event seemed to show a much smaller crowd than that of former President Obama's inaugurations.

As journalists and commenters parsed over Spicer's words, people on Twitter did what they are good at: turned the bizarre moment into a meme.

He is really good at Cyber you guys. We are seriously going to have the best Cyber. #SeanSpicer #SeanSpicerFacts
Alex Harris @AlexHarrisJDMBA

He is really good at Cyber you guys. We are seriously going to have the best Cyber. #SeanSpicer #SeanSpicerFacts

Reply Retweet Favorite

They tried to imagine what other things Spicer may try to tell reporters are facts.

Sean Spicer making math great again on behalf of the SCROTUS.
Joseph Howze @outlandgraphics

Sean Spicer making math great again on behalf of the SCROTUS.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

For example, they imagined he would have interesting opinions on music.

"Ringo Starr was clearly the brains behind The Beatles. Rigged media reports Lennon &amp; McCartney. They lie. It was a… https://t.co/BUs3w8Og9u
LightedWay @NailButNoHammer

"Ringo Starr was clearly the brains behind The Beatles. Rigged media reports Lennon &amp; McCartney. They lie. It was a… https://t.co/BUs3w8Og9u

Reply Retweet Favorite
"3 Doors Down has sold more records that the Beatles. Period." --Sean Spicer
Jack Kimble @RepJackKimble

"3 Doors Down has sold more records that the Beatles. Period." --Sean Spicer

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Nickleback has sold more records than any other band in history. Period."

Nickleback has sold more records than any other band in history. Period. -- Sean Spicer
Bob @bstephen

Nickleback has sold more records than any other band in history. Period. -- Sean Spicer

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Kelis' milkshake brought NO boys to the yard, period."

"Kelis' milkshake brought NO boys to the yard, period" - @PressSec
colton dunn @captdope

"Kelis' milkshake brought NO boys to the yard, period" - @PressSec

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Or maybe he would have some Star Wars opinions?

Jar Jar Binks is the best Star Wars character. Period. #seanspicerfacts #seanspicer
scothawkins @scothawkins

Jar Jar Binks is the best Star Wars character. Period. #seanspicerfacts #seanspicer

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The Star Wars prequels are actually really good, you're just not smart enough to appreciate the story."

"The Star Wars prequels are actually really good, you're just not smart enough to appreciate the story" #SeanSpicer
Chris @Thwacker71

"The Star Wars prequels are actually really good, you're just not smart enough to appreciate the story" #SeanSpicer

Reply Retweet Favorite

They imagined him having a lot of food opinions.

"Chipotle is Mexican food, period." #FakePressSecretary #seanspicer
Paul Antonio Ochoa @paulantonio8a

"Chipotle is Mexican food, period." #FakePressSecretary #seanspicer

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Sabra is real hummus, period."

"Sabra is real hummus, period." #FakePressSecretary #seanspicer
Sammy Bell @SammmyBell

"Sabra is real hummus, period." #FakePressSecretary #seanspicer

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Or what about sports? "Ohio State is the best football team in the world- period."

"Ohio State is the best football team in the world- period" #seanspicer
mrgo @MGreenPhD

"Ohio State is the best football team in the world- period" #seanspicer

Reply Retweet Favorite

And of course, they thought he may have more to say about President Trump.

"THE PRESIDENT HAS THE BIGGEST HANDS THAT EVER EXISTED. PERIOD." -Sean Spicer
DanBeforeTime @TimeBeforeDan

"THE PRESIDENT HAS THE BIGGEST HANDS THAT EVER EXISTED. PERIOD." -Sean Spicer

Reply Retweet Favorite

Happy 2017.

"Oceania has always been at war with Eastasia." - Sean Spicer
Randy Renstrom @RandyRenstrom

"Oceania has always been at war with Eastasia." - Sean Spicer

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT