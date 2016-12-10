This Dog Spreads Christmas Cheer To Hospital Patients And Couldn't Be Cuter

Sancho knows just how to bring the Christmas cheer.

A volunteer therapy dog is bring Christmas cheer to thousands of people online after photos of him dressed for the holidays went viral.

The pup, named Sancho, volunteers with his owner at the San Gabriel Valley Medical Center in California.

A hospital spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News that Sancho zips around in his VW car, spreading joy throughout the floors on a regular basis. Another dog visits the facility as well.

He even has his own hospital-issued ID badge.

"The patients are delighted to see him come down the hallway in the VW," she said.

She added: "Everybody loves it, everyone looks forward to the dogs coming in."