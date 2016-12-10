BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Dog Spreads Christmas Cheer To Hospital Patients And Couldn't Be Cuter

news

This Dog Spreads Christmas Cheer To Hospital Patients And Couldn't Be Cuter

Sancho knows just how to bring the Christmas cheer.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 10, 2016, at 10:16 a.m. ET

A volunteer therapy dog is bring Christmas cheer to thousands of people online after photos of him dressed for the holidays went viral.

Twitter: @jewelsssm

The pup, named Sancho, volunteers with his owner at the San Gabriel Valley Medical Center in California.

A hospital spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News that Sancho zips around in his VW car, spreading joy throughout the floors on a regular basis. Another dog visits the facility as well.

He even has his own hospital-issued ID badge.

"The patients are delighted to see him come down the hallway in the VW," she said.

She added: "Everybody loves it, everyone looks forward to the dogs coming in."

Sancho's Christmas outfit is extra merry, with lots of sparkles and ornaments adorning his car.

Twitter: @jewelsssm

However, that's not his only outfit. He cruises often in his Hawaiian shirt, and also dresses up for other holidays.

Twitter: @christheg0d
ADVERTISEMENT

This week, a Twitter user named Julie tweeted out some pictures of Sancho at the hospital. She told BuzzFeed News her mom, who works there, sent them to her.

My mom works at a hospital &amp; they have this service dog go around to cheer up patients. Here he is earlier today wi… https://t.co/8hZVmZ7ViO
juliee. @jewelsssm

My mom works at a hospital &amp; they have this service dog go around to cheer up patients. Here he is earlier today wi… https://t.co/8hZVmZ7ViO

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her photos were retweeted thousands of times, and many people fell in love with the festive pooch.

@Johnsen1_ @jewelsssm HAHAHAHAHA a love it
Finlay Price @finlayisabella

@Johnsen1_ @jewelsssm HAHAHAHAHA a love it

Reply Retweet Favorite

He touched a lot of souls.

@jewelsssm @axchimari dogs are such a blessing i'm cryin
who on gone thaw les @1991JIG

@jewelsssm @axchimari dogs are such a blessing i'm cryin

Reply Retweet Favorite

"He's brilliant! You couldn't help but smile at him!"

@jewelsssm @TheMalonesGB He's brilliant! You couldn't help but smile at him! ☺
PazzaperGeorge @PazzaperGeorge

@jewelsssm @TheMalonesGB He's brilliant! You couldn't help but smile at him! ☺

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Julie said it has been "cool" to bring some smiles to the internet through Sancho's photos.

"The pictures are so cute and you can tell that it makes people happy and it makes them smile just looking at it," she said.

Love dogs? Sign up for our “Dog a Day” newsletter and we’ll send you an adorable pup every day!



If you can't see the signup box above, just go here to sign up for BuzzFeed's "Dog a Day" newsletter!

CORRECTION

The dog’s name is Sancho. A previous version of this post misstated his name.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT