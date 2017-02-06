BuzzFeed News

This "Game Of Thrones" Actress Just Trolled Donald And Melania Trump And People Are Here For It

Sansa doesn't fuck around.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on February 6, 2017, at 11:17 a.m. ET

A few weeks ago, a Twitter user tried out a version of a classic meme by asking people to name a "better duo" than President Donald Trump and the first lady.

A lot of people trolled the post, with wholesome or not-so-wholesome responses.

But actress Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, may have delivered the sickest burn of all with these two simple photos.

Sansa went in.

People were shook at her takedown.

They couldn't handle it.

"Sansa the savage."

Of course, they shared appropriate Game of Thrones GIFs.

Including GIFs of Turner herself.

In case her feelings on Trump weren't clear, Turner followed up the post a few days later.

"Sorry I haven't been tweeting much guys. Here's a roundup 1. No to that orange guy 2. Yes to women's march. 3. Alternative facts is lol," she wrote.

