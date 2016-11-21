This Amazon Ad Featuring Muslim And Christian Friends Is Giving People A Lot Of Feelings

People are praising Amazon for a new holiday ad featuring a Christian priest and a Muslim imam who are old friends.

The ad shows the two friends meeting for a cup of tea and shows they both have bad knees. The friends then decide to order each other the same gift: knee pads to cushion the floor when kneeling to pray.

The ad features two religious leaders from the UK, the Telegraph reported. Their names are Rev. Gary Bradley, vicar in London, and Zubeir Hassam, an imam.

Hassam told the newspaper he wasn't acting, but "being himself."

“I honestly didn’t think about it – I think the message is very good – people from different backgrounds can share gifts and can see each other," he said. "“With all the bad publicity we have got this is a very, very positive ad showing that people of different faiths can get together.”