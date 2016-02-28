The Little Girl Whose Christmas Wish For Cards Went Viral Was Allegedly Robbed By A Volunteer

Kim Bradford reportedly volunteered to help send responses to Safyre Terry's cards after the child received millions of them.

Safyre, 8, lost her father, sister, and two brothers in an arson fire in 2013.

The child from Schenectady, New York, was the sole survivor of the blaze, but was left with burns over 75% of her body.

Due to the huge amount of cards, the Safyre’s Angels organization asked for volunteers to help respond to all of the mail.

The Rotterdam Police Department told ABC News that they were alerted to possible theft by the group. Calls to the department by BuzzFeed News went unanswered Sunday.

Police searched Bradford's home and found several boxes of letters, which contained the cash and gift cards. Police said it's possible Bradford took additional cash, but they have no way to track the funds.

"This is a despicable crime. You can't get any lower than this," Michael Brown of the Rotterdam Police Department told WNYT.