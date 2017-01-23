People Are Worried About Melania Trump After Seeing These "Sad" Pics
But others say that people are just intentionally picking bad photos.
On Friday, Melania Trump officially became the first lady of the United States. Plenty of photos of the day caught the president's wife looking happy and excited.
However, one Twitter user found some photos of Melania looking not exactly happy, or ignored by her husband. The user tweeted them out, and they since have gone super viral.
"This makes me really sad, I genuinely feel bad for her. he doesn't appreciate her and she doesn't seem happy at all," the user wrote.
Many people started to share other photos of Melania appearing to look glum on her big day.
Or pics of her apparently ignored.
They also found GIFs.
A lot of people said they "felt bad" for her.
And then "Sad Melania" officially became a meme.
Of course, some incorporated her Tiffany's box.
However, a lot of people said the hand-wringing over "Sad Melania" was insane, and the memes were using bad pics.
"Looks pretty happy to me," said one person.
And still others said that even if the first lady is sad, they still don't feel sympathy for her.
As for the first lady herself, over the weekend she sent out her first tweet as FLOTUS. So don't worry everyone, it looks like she is OK.
