People Are Worried About Melania Trump After Seeing These "Sad" Pics

But others say that people are just intentionally picking bad photos.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 23, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. ET

On Friday, Melania Trump officially became the first lady of the United States. Plenty of photos of the day caught the president's wife looking happy and excited.

Pool / Getty Images

However, one Twitter user found some photos of Melania looking not exactly happy, or ignored by her husband. The user tweeted them out, and they since have gone super viral.

this makes me really sad, i genuinely feel bad for her. he doesn't appreciate her and she doesn't seem happy at all
sensitive snowflake @hydroponicjuan

this makes me really sad, i genuinely feel bad for her. he doesn't appreciate her and she doesn't seem happy at all

"This makes me really sad, I genuinely feel bad for her. he doesn't appreciate her and she doesn't seem happy at all," the user wrote.

Many people started to share other photos of Melania appearing to look glum on her big day.

@hydroponicjuan But Wait,There's more! #FreeMelania
JanetWaltersLevite @JanetWLevite

@hydroponicjuan But Wait,There's more! #FreeMelania

Or pics of her apparently ignored.

Apparently Melania slept through lesson two of Dating 101: Stay away from a guy who walks 15 steps ahead of you.#sad
Merrill Markoe @Merrillmarkoe

Apparently Melania slept through lesson two of Dating 101: Stay away from a guy who walks 15 steps ahead of you.#sad

They also found GIFs.

I'm so glad this GIF exists.
summer. @SummerNazif

I'm so glad this GIF exists.

Marv @Marv_Vien

A lot of people said they "felt bad" for her.

@hydroponicjuan Here's one. Feel bad for her. She did not sign up for this.
JanetWaltersLevite @JanetWLevite

@hydroponicjuan Here's one. Feel bad for her. She did not sign up for this.

And then "Sad Melania" officially became a meme.

Melania Trump look like she belong on the cover of Take Care
Trashye @TrashyeWest

Melania Trump look like she belong on the cover of Take Care

@hydroponicjuan when you're under appreciated but he make you flotus
Zach @ZacharySaenz

@hydroponicjuan when you're under appreciated but he make you flotus

Of course, some incorporated her Tiffany's box.

Everyone was wondering what was in the Tiffany box that Melania handed Michelle Obama... We were hoping it was thi… https://t.co/q3PznAOo3v
RogelioGarcia Lawyer @LawyerRogelio

Everyone was wondering what was in the Tiffany box that Melania handed Michelle Obama... We were hoping it was thi… https://t.co/q3PznAOo3v

However, a lot of people said the hand-wringing over "Sad Melania" was insane, and the memes were using bad pics.

@hydroponicjuan u see how easy it is to portray something off a few pictures when u know nothing about it but a few… https://t.co/DF2hpZhkom
Hairambe @Hammy_Cuts

@hydroponicjuan u see how easy it is to portray something off a few pictures when u know nothing about it but a few… https://t.co/DF2hpZhkom

"Looks pretty happy to me," said one person.

@hydroponicjuan looks pretty happy to me..
Bianca Silver 🎙 @BiancaMarie_3

@hydroponicjuan looks pretty happy to me..

And still others said that even if the first lady is sad, they still don't feel sympathy for her.

Melania is a rich, privileged 46 year old woman who willingly married Trump, had his child, and furthered the birth… https://t.co/FKIvEClb3R
April @ReignOfApril

Melania is a rich, privileged 46 year old woman who willingly married Trump, had his child, and furthered the birth… https://t.co/FKIvEClb3R

As for the first lady herself, over the weekend she sent out her first tweet as FLOTUS. So don't worry everyone, it looks like she is OK.

I am deeply honored to serve this wonderful country as First Lady!
Melania Trump @FLOTUS

I am deeply honored to serve this wonderful country as First Lady!

