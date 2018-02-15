BuzzFeed News

McDonald's Is Cutting Cheeseburgers And Chocolate Milk From Happy Meals And That Makes People Sad

McDonald's Is Cutting Cheeseburgers And Chocolate Milk From Happy Meals And That Makes People Sad

You can still get them by special request though, if you really want.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 15, 2018, at 1:22 p.m. ET

McDonald's caused a kerfuffle on the internet Thursday by announcing it was cutting cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from Happy Meals, although customers will still be able to add them to their meals if they want.

Instagram: @mcdonalds

The fast-food chain said the changes to the meal mean each version will be fewer than 600 calories.

Instagram: @mcdonalds

The changes also mean that all Happy Meals will be 100% "compliant with the new nutrition criteria for added sugar, saturated fat, and 78% compliant with the new sodium criteria," McDonald's said in its announcement.

In addition to the temporary removal of chocolate milk, the biggest change is that cheeseburgers will no longer be a listed option for a Happy Meal, leaving only McNuggets and hamburgers.

In the meantime, the fast-food chain said it is "reformulating" the chocolate milk to reduce the amount of added sugar. They are also reducing the size of the fries in the six-piece Chicken McNugget meal and adding bottled water as a drink choice.

"With these planned menu updates, there will be average reductions of 20% in calories, 50% in added sugars, 13% in saturated fat and/or 17% in sodium, depending on the customer's specific meal selection," the company said.

The gag is, you can still get a cheeseburger and a chocolate milk in the Happy Meal if you really want. The company said although the items will be off the listed menu, they will still be available "at a customer's request."

Instagram: @mcdonalds
Still, the changes to the Happy Meal made people on the internet into very Sad Meals (does that work? IDK).

dunno why McDonald's think they can remove cheeseburgers and choccy milk from their happy meals and still call them happy meals
loren @satanpizza_

dunno why McDonald's think they can remove cheeseburgers and choccy milk from their happy meals and still call them happy meals

Sad!

You don't freakin' remove cheeseburgers from Happy Meals, McDonalds!
Adam Powell @adamp5104

You don't freakin' remove cheeseburgers from Happy Meals, McDonalds!

Wahhh!

Now that the "Happy Meals" will no longer have cheeseburgers... 👉https://t.co/EdoaJOt2Ko I'd like to submit my ne… https://t.co/17DEaDMN8B
CFJ 💙 #ThinBlueLine 🇺🇸 👮‍♀️👮🚔 @_CFJ_

Now that the "Happy Meals" will no longer have cheeseburgers... 👉https://t.co/EdoaJOt2Ko I'd like to submit my ne… https://t.co/17DEaDMN8B

Happy Meals are "ruined"!

Way to ruin the fucking Happy Meal McDonalds. The point was it was a fucking special junky treat (especially when I… https://t.co/ERAHkhDK86
SonicHead 🎮 @SonicHeadK240

Way to ruin the fucking Happy Meal McDonalds. The point was it was a fucking special junky treat (especially when I… https://t.co/ERAHkhDK86

Soon-to-be Sad Meals.

No more Happy Meals come in June they will be known by children worldwide as Sad Meals @McDonalds
REKT Crypto baby 👹📱 @F_Society____

No more Happy Meals come in June they will be known by children worldwide as Sad Meals @McDonalds

People were especially irked about the chocolate milk.

Why are you getting rid of cheeseburgers and chocolate milk in happy meals? Look at recent studies. Fat isn't bad.… https://t.co/O7WRbu42LF
Andrew Sheehan @ASheehan44

Why are you getting rid of cheeseburgers and chocolate milk in happy meals? Look at recent studies. Fat isn't bad.… https://t.co/O7WRbu42LF

The changes will come to restaurants in June.

@McDonaldsCorp So when will you be changing the name from "Happy" Meal to "UnHappy" Meal? Come on this is a parents… https://t.co/DMU8d3klO2
Matthew Burr @mattburr76

@McDonaldsCorp So when will you be changing the name from "Happy" Meal to "UnHappy" Meal? Come on this is a parents… https://t.co/DMU8d3klO2

