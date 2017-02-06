BuzzFeed News

This Photo Of A Sad Tom Brady Is Now A Hilariously Brutal Meme

"When the store runs out of Uggs."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on February 5, 2017, at 8:18 p.m. ET

The Patriots were down 21–3 to the Atlanta Falcons at halftime of the Super Bowl. Before the half ended, the camera caught this shot of Tom Brady.

Here's how the #SuperBowl is going so far FYI
Huffington Post @HuffingtonPost

Here's how the #SuperBowl is going so far FYI

People IMMEDIATELY started trolling Brady.

#ThatAwkwardMoment When Tom Brady is deflated.🐸☕ #SuperBowl
SPORF @Sporf

#ThatAwkwardMoment When Tom Brady is deflated.🐸☕ #SuperBowl

The meme factory exploded.

When you throw a pick-6 and realize you aren't the GOAT #SuperBowl
Aaron Rodgers @FauxARodgers

When you throw a pick-6 and realize you aren't the GOAT #SuperBowl

Of course, there were deflate-gate jokes.

Tom Brady looks..... deflated.
aux god @woeismeade

Tom Brady looks..... deflated.

Ugg jokes.

When the store tells you they're out of Uggs (pic via @BleacherReport) #SuperBowl
NOTSportsCenter @NOTSportsCenter

When the store tells you they're out of Uggs (pic via @BleacherReport) #SuperBowl

Big-ass jacket jokes.

When you get caught smuggling the TV out of Best Buy
Sammy Bell @SammmyBell

When you get caught smuggling the TV out of Best Buy

And other hilarious memes.

Marley &amp; Me (2008)
Bob Marshall @bobmarshall

Marley &amp; Me (2008)

"Who wore it sadder?"

Who wore it sadder? #SuperBowl
Mike Rothschild @rothschildmd

Who wore it sadder? #SuperBowl

We all know this feeling.

When ur halfway through a test and realize ur gonna fail
Perfect Boyfriend @WhennBoys

When ur halfway through a test and realize ur gonna fail

Cheer up, Tom!

Tom Brady is sad
Sports Illustrated @SInow

Tom Brady is sad

