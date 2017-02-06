This Photo Of A Sad Tom Brady Is Now A Hilariously Brutal Meme
"When the store runs out of Uggs."
The Patriots were down 21–3 to the Atlanta Falcons at halftime of the Super Bowl. Before the half ended, the camera caught this shot of Tom Brady.
People IMMEDIATELY started trolling Brady.
The meme factory exploded.
Of course, there were deflate-gate jokes.
Ugg jokes.
Big-ass jacket jokes.
And other hilarious memes.
"Who wore it sadder?"
We all know this feeling.
Cheer up, Tom!
