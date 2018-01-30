BuzzFeed News

It Turns Out Every Parent Is Wondering The Same Things About "PAW Patrol"

"I've always felt there had been a terrible incident with fire and rescue leading to most of the town folk being incinerated."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on January 30, 2018, at 2:20 p.m. ET

Martin Belam is a reporter for the Guardian who lives in the UK. He is also a dad to two kids, a 4-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl. So, like all modern parents, he is EXTREMELY familiar with the kids show PAW Patrol.

If you don't have any kids in your life, here is a brief explanation. PAW Patrol is a Canadian TV series about a boy named Ryder who manages a team of talking puppies who run emergency services for a town called Adventure Bay.

For example, a dalmatian named Marshall is a firefighter, a German shepherd named Chase is a police dog, and a lab named Zuma is a water rescue dog.The puppies and Ryder keep the town safe, and of course, hijinks ensue!
The show is REALLY popular. Meaning parents have to watch it over and over and over and over again.

That moment when you realize everyone's asleep and you can finally end the day long marathon of Paw Patrol.… https://t.co/oakEdWD3Wg
Hazel Evans-Doss @TheFuryFairy

It's burned deep into their psyches.

I'm sitting at a table of adults discussing Paw Patrol plot points. #awesomefridaynight #parentlife
Kim W @saidkim

Belam said his son is a "big fan" and so he has "sat through way too many episodes."

You know your a parent when there's a all new paw patrol episode airing this month and you can't wait to watch it #priorities #parentlife
nicole nicosia @NiC0lE_NiC0SiA

However, he said he's not too into the show, himself, because he said it annoys him that there is only one girl dog, Skye, in the main patrol, and she doesn't get enough play.

"My 8-year-old daughter gets cross about that too," he said.

Over the weekend, Belam was contemplating the show, as one does, when he decided to ask a question to his followers.

Who is the never-seen-figure who is funding Paw Patrol, and why are they investing billions in ridiculous equipment… https://t.co/D84AfDnQ4b
Martin Belam @MartinBelam

"Who is the never-seen-figure who is funding PAW Patrol, and why are they investing billions in ridiculous equipment for small dogs to operate, instead of funding proper emergency services in Adventure Bay?" he wrote.

It turns out people have a LOT of theories and were just WAITING for someone to ask.

@MartinBelam Ryder, too precocious for his billionaire parents, is dispatched to Adventure Bay in lieu of private… https://t.co/rs1YJAlfax
Dan CoopEUr @danielwcooper

Parents, and other PAW enthusiasts, began to debate.

@MartinBelam It's Elon Musk. Paw Patrol is just one big R&amp;D project.
Shane Croucher @shanecroucher

It got creative.

@MartinBelam Front for drug running, just like Octonauts
Steve Wright @turnitupalittle

Not bad.

@MartinBelam @stephanieboland I've always assumed Ryder is some alternate universe Bruce Wayne whose mansion home w… https://t.co/GbpgVD56TQ
Iain Jewitt @ijwtt

Could be.

@isaiahheaden @MartinBelam I’m telling you- he’s either young Bruce Wayne, the Canadian Years, or an evil genius ho… https://t.co/6UXUZUClov
Jessica Lynne @ProperYoungLady

This is a fun one.

@MartinBelam My wife figured it out. Almost every season they find a treasure and they always claim said booty. So… https://t.co/06ICA6m7wX
Greg Dorsainville @sciencelifeny

@MartinBelam My wife figured it out. Almost every season they find a treasure and they always claim said booty. So… https://t.co/06ICA6m7wX

Wow, intense.

@MartinBelam Adventure Bay is a government proving ground for cybernetically engineered canine soldiers. One the pi… https://t.co/wopNLH4UsD
Chris Ironside @ChrisIronside

I've seen this one before.

@MartinBelam Ryder is an astronaut who crash-landed on a planet in the distant future where intelligent talking dog… https://t.co/7qJWlRwVYN
Raul Carvajal @NycAnarchy

A lot had theories about Ryder's backstory.

@MartinBelam Obviously he's a billionaires son with tons of GMO funding for hybrid rescue animals. I think he's the son of the Monsanto CEO
Lloyd from Canada @LloydfromCanada

Probs.

@MartinBelam Clearly Ryder was an early investor of Bitcoin. Heard he is likely Satoshi Nakamoto
GetMoney @getmoney517365

Just waiting for the Marvel Universe crossover.

@MartinBelam I've been of the opinion since my son started watching that Ryder is an illegitimate son of Tony Stark… https://t.co/RWNQbr6JYJ
Jenn #JKGAMES @JellicleKitten

Some people got really dark.

@MartinBelam I think it's all in Ryder's head and that he's created this fantasy world to escape the bitter reality… https://t.co/3RmMLkJ24L
Trevor Distance @davidnaylor

Um, WTF?

@MartinBelam I've always felt there had been a terrible incident with fire and rescue leading to most of the town f… https://t.co/hJXsSwwQEm
devillefilm and the Temple of Doom @devillefilm

Is Ryder a victim or a villain?

@MartinBelam I think Ryder is just a kid who has a disease and us currently in a coma, or everything is by the make a wish foundation
Alex Navarro @AlexNav06351562

:(

@MartinBelam Ryder is dead and this is his version of heaven
Duck-Tective @astall35

Ryder, how could u?

@MartinBelam More puzzling is how all the adults are complete incompetent!? A kind of dystopian Logans Run style fu… https://t.co/CG2l8nttyn
. @lrmarrin

Yikes.

@MartinBelam Given the general ineptitude of all adult humans in Adventure Bay, I’m assuming they’re incapable of t… https://t.co/EzIlAM4RYv
Adam Dawkins @adamdawkins

Wahh.

@MartinBelam The really sinister thing is how the pups all seem to be orphans
DisappointedOptimist @rbp77

But no matter what your PAW Patrol theory is, one thing is always true: You can't listen to the theme song without it getting stuck in your head.

