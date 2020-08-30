"Black Panther" Director Ryan Coogler Paid Tribute To Chadwick Boseman In An Emotional Statement

Ryan Coogler, director and cowriter of Marvel's Black Panther, released an emotional tribute on Sunday to the film's star Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer on Friday.

Coogler gave his statement to various media outlets on Sunday, first offering condolences to Boseman's family.

He then explained that his first interaction with Boseman came when he watched then-unreleased footage of Boseman in Captain America: Civil War, while trying to decide whether he wanted to direct Black Panther.

"It was at that moment I knew I wanted to make this movie," Coogler wrote. "After Scarlett [Johansson's] character leaves them, Chad and John [Kani] began conversing in a language I had never heard before. It sounded familiar, full of the same clicks and smacks that young black children would make in the States. The same clicks that we would often be chided for being disrespectful or improper. But, it had a musicality to it that felt ancient, powerful, and African."

Coogler wrote he was amazed to learn that the language the two had been speaking was Xhosa, Kani's native language, and that Boseman had learned the language that day. The actor later advocated for his character T’Challa to speak with an African accent. Xhosa became the language of Wakanda in the film, Coogler wrote.

When he met Boseman in person in 2016 after signing onto the film, Coogler said he immediately connected with the actor over their lives and shared vision for the movie.

Coogler said Boseman was a "special person" who always believed in the project:

We would often speak about heritage and what it means to be African. When preparing for the film, he would ponder every decision, every choice, not just for how it would reflect on himself, but how those choices could reverberate. “They not ready for this, what we are doing…” “This is Star Wars, this is Lord of the Rings, but for us… and bigger!” He would say this to me while we were struggling to finish a dramatic scene, stretching into double overtime. Or while he was covered in body paint, doing his own stunts. Or crashing into frigid water, and foam landing pads. I would nod and smile, but I didn’t believe him. I had no idea if the film would work. I wasn’t sure I knew what I was doing. But I look back and realize that Chad knew something we all didn’t. He was playing the long game. All while putting in the work. And work he did.

Coogler said he is devastated that Boseman will not be able to work on the next Black Panther film, saying he "spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see." He said he was unaware Boseman had cancer before his death.