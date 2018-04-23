BuzzFeed News

These Random Couples Who Gave Birth At The Same Time As Kate Middleton Walked Straight Into Paparazzi Leaving The Hospital

Eat your heart out, royal baby!

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on April 23, 2018, at 1:50 p.m. ET

Imagine you just had a baby, are leaving the hospital, and run straight into reporters from literally all over the world. This is what happened to new parents in the same wing as Kate Middleton on Monday, and their expressions are priceless.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

"Oh, hello, hi, is this for us?"

Unsuspecting couple have new baby - and find the world’s press waiting outside.
James Longman @JamesAALongman

Unsuspecting couple have new baby - and find the world’s press waiting outside.

@JamesAALongman / Twitter

Best or worst moment ever?

The couples were game, though, and they even posed for some paparazzi photos.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
Eat your heart out, royal baby!

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

People couldn't get enough of the pics.

"Amazing."

"Hysterical! Can you imagine leaving the hospital with your new baby and walking out to find the world's press camped outside your door?"

A lot of moms were sympathetic.

And appreciated the way they owned the moment.

Congrats to all the parents and babies!

