People Are Supporting Louis From One Direction After His Mom Died

#RIPJohannah.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on December 9, 2016, at 4:33 p.m. ET

Fans are sending heartfelt condolences to Louis Tomlinson after his mom passed away from leukemia this week.

Johannah Deakin, 43, had been in the hospital since May with an aggressive form of cancer, the BBC reported.

The mom of seven and midwife was remembered as someone who always thought of others before herself.

"She desired nothing more than for everyone around her to be happy and loving," her family said in a statement to the BBC. "She worked tirelessly on numerous charity campaigns, creating memories for many individuals and their families."

As news of Deakin's death spread, fans began to show their support on social media using the hashtag #RIPJohannah.

Words can't make it better, but you've all got a piece of your mum and we've all been blessed to see it… https://t.co/5qua9UsCpj
Some shared photos they found online of the pair.

I'm so devastated to hear about Johannah 💔 Everyone please send your warmth and positive energy to this incredible… https://t.co/17qa6SjFH9
They found some really cute ones.

DIOSS :'( #ripjohannah
Others shared videos of the One Direction star and his mom.

@NiallOfficial This hurts so much... I'm crying #RIPJohannah
"He really truly loved her with every inch of his being :("

he really truly loved her with every inch of his being:( #RIPJohannah
Some talented fans made some artwork to pay tribute.

#RIPJohannah sending your family my prayers and deepest condolences
"I drew a portrait in loving memory of this radiant woman, Mrs. Johannah Deakin."

I drew a portrait in loving memory of this radiant woman, Mrs. Johannah Deakin. #RIPJohannah @fizfizfiz… https://t.co/kN9UxXOT14
But most fans just shared kind words.

I hope Louis knows how proud his mom is of him and how she would not want her passing to stop him from continuing to succeed #RIPJohannah
"The amount of people who cried over her death even tho they don't know her personally is showing how she was a very nice person."

The amount of people who cried over her death even tho hey don't know her personally is showing how she was a very nice person. #RIPJohannah
Tomlinson's former bandmate Zayn Malik also tweeted his condolences.

@Louis_Tomlinson love you bro! All of your family is in my prayers. proud of your strength and know your mum is too x
As did One Direction member Liam Payne.

Tomlinson is expected to perform his new solo material on The X Factor on Sunday night, the BBC reported.

