People Are Supporting Louis From One Direction After His Mom Died

Fans are sending heartfelt condolences to Louis Tomlinson after his mom passed away from leukemia this week.

Johannah Deakin, 43, had been in the hospital since May with an aggressive form of cancer, the BBC reported.

The mom of seven and midwife was remembered as someone who always thought of others before herself.

"She desired nothing more than for everyone around her to be happy and loving," her family said in a statement to the BBC. "She worked tirelessly on numerous charity campaigns, creating memories for many individuals and their families."