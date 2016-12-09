People Are Supporting Louis From One Direction After His Mom Died
#RIPJohannah.
Fans are sending heartfelt condolences to Louis Tomlinson after his mom passed away from leukemia this week.
Johannah Deakin, 43, had been in the hospital since May with an aggressive form of cancer, the BBC reported.
The mom of seven and midwife was remembered as someone who always thought of others before herself.
"She desired nothing more than for everyone around her to be happy and loving," her family said in a statement to the BBC. "She worked tirelessly on numerous charity campaigns, creating memories for many individuals and their families."
As news of Deakin's death spread, fans began to show their support on social media using the hashtag #RIPJohannah.
Some shared photos they found online of the pair.
They found some really cute ones.
Others shared videos of the One Direction star and his mom.
"He really truly loved her with every inch of his being :("
Some talented fans made some artwork to pay tribute.
"I drew a portrait in loving memory of this radiant woman, Mrs. Johannah Deakin."
But most fans just shared kind words.
"The amount of people who cried over her death even tho they don't know her personally is showing how she was a very nice person."
Tomlinson's former bandmate Zayn Malik also tweeted his condolences.
As did One Direction member Liam Payne.
Tomlinson is expected to perform his new solo material on The X Factor on Sunday night, the BBC reported.
