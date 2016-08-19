People Can Relate To This Teen Who Had A Breakdown After Killing A Bird With Her Car

This is Simone and Mikayla, a pair of high school best friends from Houston, Texas.

This is Simone and Mikayla, a pair of high school best friends from Houston, Texas.

Recently, the friends were out for a drive with Mikayla's sister, Alyssa, when Mikayla hit a bird and killed it.

Recently, the friends were out for a drive with Mikayla's sister, Alyssa, when Mikayla hit a bird and killed it.

In case you missed my snapchat story here is Mikayla after she accidentally hit a bird

Mikayla felt really bad, she told BuzzFeed News, especially after Simone started playing sad music. Simone recorded the whole thing for Snapchat.

"When I heard the music, I thought of the scenes in the movies where the baby bird flies out of the nest on a sunny day with the fall leaves and its life is just beginning," she said. "And I realized I took that bird's life away and it would never get to fly again."

Mikayla added that she is very caring toward all animals, and won't even kill a bug in her house.

"I am just the mushy-gushy type — I can't bear to watch sad things," she said.

Simone, however, told BuzzFeed News she thought the situation was hilarious.

"I started to play sad music because I'm a terrible friend and I thought it was hilarious seeing how upset she was," she said.