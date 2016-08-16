This Olympic Diver's Belly Flop Is One For The Ages

The dive landed him in last place.

Malaysian diver Ahmad Amsyar Azman had his Olympic dreams crushed on Monday after he belly flopped into the water.

It seemed to be going OK at first...

The jump led him to completely flop into the water.

Azman told the New Straits Times he was very disappointed in his performance.

“I knew then that it was over as there was no way for me to make the semi-final,” he said. “I made a mistake when jumping and couldn’t control my dive after that.”

Congratulations, anyway, Ahmad! You'll get 'em next time.