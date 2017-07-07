Mike Pence Disobeyed A "Do Not Touch" Sign And People Are Trolling Him Hard
Sign? What sign?
Vice President Mike Pence went on a tour of NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Thursday. Here he is with a piece of "critical space flight hardware."
Wait, what does that sign say?
It says pretty clearly, "do not touch."
People on Twitter soon noticed the photo, and it became an instant meme to troll the VP with.
Even the critical space flight hardware was upset.
Many people couldn't believe how wild and rebellious Pence has become since becoming VP.
Dayum.
Show them who is boss!
Others had more interesting takes on the moment.
He WOULD touch.
And of course, Spongebob had to get involved.
As did the ~orb moment~.
For the record, a NASA spokesman told BuzzFeed News the sign is there "as a day-to-day reminder."
"Procedures require the hardware to be cleaned before tiles are bonded to the spacecraft, so touching the surface is okay," Bob Jacobs said. "Otherwise, the hardware would have had a protective cover over it like the thermal heat shield, which was nearby."
Pence responded Friday to the ~controversy~ by blaming the whole thing on Sen. Marco Rubio, who was with him.
Although, he tweeted, "this isn't exactly the first time this has happened."
Keep doing you, Veep.
