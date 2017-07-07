Mike Pence Disobeyed A "Do Not Touch" Sign And People Are Trolling Him Hard

Vice President Mike Pence went on a tour of NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Thursday. Here he is with a piece of "critical space flight hardware."

It says pretty clearly, "do not touch."

People on Twitter soon noticed the photo, and it became an instant meme to troll the VP with.

@flyosity we are all thinking the same as critical-space-flight-hardware i think.

Many people couldn't believe how wild and rebellious Pence has become since becoming VP.

After six months at Trump's side, Mike Pence quietly envies the capsule for its journey to the cold, tranquil empti… https://t.co/ylQ4qmcXnR

Others had more interesting takes on the moment.

Pence looked left. Then right. Mother wasn't anywhere around. He smiled to himself. He would touch

And of course, Spongebob had to get involved.

I just wanted to be a part of that moment all right

For the record, a NASA spokesman told BuzzFeed News the sign is there "as a day-to-day reminder."

"Procedures require the hardware to be cleaned before tiles are bonded to the spacecraft, so touching the surface is okay," Bob Jacobs said. "Otherwise, the hardware would have had a protective cover over it like the thermal heat shield, which was nearby."