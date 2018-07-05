Firefighters Are Warning People After Someone Found Rattlesnakes Inside Their Pool Noodles

Firefighters in Arizona are warning people to check their pool toys after a local family found a bunch of rattlesnakes inside their pool noodles when going for a swim.

The Buckeye Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post that the concerned citizen asked the department to warn others after the truly disgusting experience.

The unidentified person had left the noodles out by their pool propped against a wall.

"The next time they went to use the pool, the pool noodles were picked up and brought to the swimming pool. Out popped a rattlesnake," the department said.

Not only was there an adult rattlesnake, but the department said the person also found a "couple of young rattlesnakes" still in the noodle.