Rachel Hollis Is Getting Criticized For Posting A Maya Angelou Quote On Her Instagram Without Attribution

Instagram guru and author Rachel Hollis said she is sorry after she appeared to attribute a famous Maya Angelou quote to herself on her Instagram account, while simultaneously blaming it on her team.

Hollis, who has been accused of plagiarizing quotes on social media multiple times in the past, posted the quote "Still, I RISE" to her Instagram account over the weekend.

The photo seemed to imply that Hollis attributed the quote to herself, as she frequently posts quotes with attribution on her page and there was no other attribution on the quote. And the post, with its white background and image of Hollis's profile photo and username, used the same style as other posts in which Hollis has excerpted her own writing.

However, the quote is actually the title of a famous Maya Angelou poem.

Many people on Instagram began to repost the photo to express their rage with Hollis implying she was behind "Still, I rise."