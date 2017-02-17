BuzzFeed News

This Raccoon That Got Stuck On A Trash Truck Is America Right Now

Hang in there!

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on February 17, 2017, at 12:51 p.m. ET

On Friday, Politico reporter Helena B. Evich tweeted a photo of a sad sight: a poor little raccoon that got stuck on a trash truck while looking for food.

Helena B. Evich @hbottemiller

This raccoon is having a rough morning-just wanted some trash &amp; ended up in Rosslyn! &gt;And yes I alerted the driver

Evich tweeted she saw the animal in Rossalyn, Virginia.

Poor lil' fella!

People immediately felt for the little guy.

Tansy Ko @tansyko

@hbottemiller @AndyRichter oh poor guy. hope he's okay.

And many said they could relate to the raccoon's plight.

Jeff Donald @jeffdonald

@hbottemiller when you have a brilliant plan that maybe you didn't think all the way through.

"'Everything's fine,' thought the trash panda. Everything, indeed, was not."

Christin Fernandez @Senorita_Dez

@hbottemiller "Everything's fine," thought the trash panda. Everything, indeed, was not.

Of course, since everything is political now, people soon began to make politics and Trump jokes.

Denise Ryan @deniseoryan

@hbottemiller @yashar #deportationforce rounding up hardworking members of the animal kingdom

Some thought the raccoon was the perfect metaphor for America at the moment.

Jack Rustler @Greg_Coogan

@hbottemiller @AndyRichter This raccoon is the perfect analog to our country at the moment. Riding the highway to oblivion.

Or maybe, just the GOP.

🔸Susan Bordson🔸 @susanbordson

@hbottemiller I saw this as a visual metaphor for GOP legislators right now...quietly hanging on. A little nervous.

Or Trump supporters.

me @gollyatx

@hbottemiller when u find out half way into the ride that the "Trump Train" is really just a garbage truck😂

"Like all of us: terrified raccoons clinging to a hurtling American garbage truck, looking back with no idea where we're going," one person said.

Ted Spurgeon @TedSpurgeon1

@hbottemiller Like all of us: terrified racoons clinging to a hurtling American garbage truck, looking back with no idea where we're going

FYI, for those concerned about the raccoon, Evich tweeted she alerted the company and gave the truck number.

Helena B. Evich @hbottemiller

FYI, animal lovers: The company was super responsive, has the truck #, etc.

Hang in there, friend!

Bill Kuchman @billkuchman

@hbottemiller Great inspirational office poster.

