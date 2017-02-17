This Raccoon That Got Stuck On A Trash Truck Is America Right Now
Hang in there!
On Friday, Politico reporter Helena B. Evich tweeted a photo of a sad sight: a poor little raccoon that got stuck on a trash truck while looking for food.
Evich tweeted she saw the animal in Rossalyn, Virginia.
Poor lil' fella!
People immediately felt for the little guy.
ADVERTISEMENT
And many said they could relate to the raccoon's plight.
"'Everything's fine,' thought the trash panda. Everything, indeed, was not."
Of course, since everything is political now, people soon began to make politics and Trump jokes.
Some thought the raccoon was the perfect metaphor for America at the moment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Or maybe, just the GOP.
Or Trump supporters.
"Like all of us: terrified raccoons clinging to a hurtling American garbage truck, looking back with no idea where we're going," one person said.
FYI, for those concerned about the raccoon, Evich tweeted she alerted the company and gave the truck number.
Hang in there, friend!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.