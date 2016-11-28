People Think This Teen Who Hung Out With Ducks In A Duck Costume Is Just Delightful

He is quacking us up.

This is Jamal, a 17-year-old student from the English village of Honley in West Yorkshire.

Recently, Jamal's school hosted a charity event where they all dressed in costumes. He decided to go as a duck.

Jamal and his friends decided to go to a local park to take photos, and he had the idea to go check out the other ducks. The pictures were pretty hilarious.

Jamal said the ducks seemed to be into him as well.

"They followed us around. It was class," he said.