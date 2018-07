This Brother Sent Relatives Christmas Cards Saying His Sister Was Dating Chief Keef

Morgan Svobodny, a 20-year-old from Minnesota, is super close with her 23-year-old brother Zachary.

Zachary loves to prank Morgan, she told BuzzFeed News, and is always coming up with ways to troll her.

"He's creative to say the least," she said. "I'm not sure where he comes up with these things in his head โ€” he's comically talented really."