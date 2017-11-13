These College Kids Turned Up Too Hard After Homecoming And Collapsed The Floor In Their Apartment

"My door has never shaked before," one of the roommates, Briceida Castro, told the station. "And I knew at that moment that I had to leave. I told my roommate, 'We're leaving. Like right now.'"

Castro and her roommate took photos of the crowds for evidence and drove to the police station. They got there only four minutes before police were notified of the collapse, NBC 5 reported.

Castro told NBC 5 they had heard their neighbors have these huge parties "almost every weekend."