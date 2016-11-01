President Obama Cracked Up As A Kid Dressed As Him At The White House Party

And per usual, he and the first lady made it the best party ever. Here they are dancing to "Thriller" with some kids.

President Obama in full dad mode dancing to "Thriller" is one of my favorite things ever

Here is the president cracking up when he met a kid dressed as a "mini Obama."

"Is this supposed to be me?" he asked the boy. "Man, I'm not that gray yet."

However, the best moment of the night may have been when Obama sang "Purple Rain" to a 2-year-old dressed as Prince.

Baby Prince's real name is Cruz, and he went to the event with his sister Brooklyn and family, his uncle Gary Williams told BuzzFeed News.

Baby Prince's real name is Cruz, and he went to the event with his sister Brooklyn and family, his uncle Gary Williams told BuzzFeed News.

Williams said he was able to score some tickets for his wife, her sisters, and Cruz and Brooklyn for the event after pulling some strings.

He said they were all hoping to meet the Obamas, but weren't sure if it would happen.

"They had no idea they would meet the president and first lady," he said. "We knew in the past they had come out to give candy, but you just never know and they didn’t want to get their hopes up."