People Are Horrified At This Photo Of A 3-Year-Old Practicing For A Mass Shooting

A mom in Michigan has penned a passionate plea for gun control after catching her 3-year-old practicing a lockdown drill she learned at preschool.

Stacey Feeley told BuzzFeed News this is her daughter's first year in preschool in Traverse City. She declined to name the school, but said it is "amazing."

Last week, Feeley caught her daughter in their bathroom, standing on a toilet. She took a picture because she thought her girl was being silly, but then her daughter told her why she was standing up there.

"The moment she told me what she was doing I broke down," she said. "She was practicing for a lockdown drill at her preschool and what you should do if you are stuck in a bathroom."

Feeley said she was horrified that her child was already learning how to respond to an active shooter situation.

"At that moment all innocence of what I thought my 3-year-old possessed was gone," she said.