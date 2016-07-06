People Are Laughing Over This Girl's Deep AF Snapchats About Potatoes

She really makes you think.

A ton of people on Twitter are dying laughing over a 12-year-old girl's extremely serious Snapchat Story about potatoes.

"She's always doing something interesting, so yes she's always doing funny things like this," she said.

Maria, a 19-year-old from England, shared the Snapchats by her little sister Noor on Twitter and they soon were retweeted more than 24,000 times.

The snaps came about after Maria asked Noor to help her peel some potatoes for a shepherd's pie. When she later looked on Snapchat, she saw her sister had turned the chore into a deep AF message.

"People are like potatoes," she wrote. "The colour of skin or having marks doesn't matter. Because they are all the same once the skin is removed."

Maria said she was dying over her sister's joke, and decided to tweet it.

"I just found the whole concept so funny — I never thought of potatoes like that until her Snapchats," she said.