People Are Completely Disgusted By This Tip From PETA On How To Help A Possum

news

A thousand times no.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 24, 2017, at 2:03 p.m. ET

This week, PETA decided to share a tip with all the animal lovers out there who may run across a possum that appears to be dead. They illustrated it with this picture.

If you find an opossum who appears to be dead, doing THIS could save lives!
PETA

If you find an opossum who appears to be dead, doing THIS could save lives! https://t.co/2xKce25JQc

Wait, what in the actual fuck?

PETA

Are they...are they suggesting we do THIS?

Turns out female possums (or opossums) carry their babies inside pouches. Who knew?! And the babies may still be alive even if the mother suddenly dies. Who knew?! And it all looks totally gross! Who knew?!
PETA

Turns out female possums (or opossums) carry their babies inside pouches. Who knew?!

And the babies may still be alive even if the mother suddenly dies. Who knew?!

And it all looks totally gross! Who knew?!

This tweet from Twitter user Jackson Knight, which has gone viral, pretty much says it all.

PETA really think I'm about to walk up to what appears to be a dead ass possum and open up its coochie pouch to see…
Jackson Knight

PETA really think I'm about to walk up to what appears to be a dead ass possum and open up its coochie pouch to see… https://t.co/GU0rbLGGIx

Everyone was totally shook by the tweet.

@jacksonknightt BITCH COOCHIE POUCH
Jourdan

@jacksonknightt BITCH COOCHIE POUCH

Like, WTF PETA, are you trying to get us killed?

@jacksonknightt @SwallowThatShit so @peta really telling people to open an animal that literally plays dead to survive and carries rabies?
Stizz The Wiz

@jacksonknightt @SwallowThatShit so @peta really telling people to open an animal that literally plays dead to survive and carries rabies?

Nobody got time for that.

@McDomalds I am so dead! Lmao who the fuck has the time
Xavier Cornelius

@McDomalds I am so dead! Lmao who the fuck has the time

PETA is the most extra extra to ever extra.

@Rebeccadannie @jacksonknightt wtttttfffff why they gotta be so extraaaaaaaaa
Cardi V

@Rebeccadannie @jacksonknightt wtttttfffff why they gotta be so extraaaaaaaaa

Others were like, why would I want to save one?

@jacksonknightt @spiderlou2099 Those things are horrid creatures to begin with, why would I want to save one, let alone a litter?
Tyler Martinez

@jacksonknightt @spiderlou2099 Those things are horrid creatures to begin with, why would I want to save one, let alone a litter?

Don't they carry rabies?

@peta @k_manning2 they play dead sometimes soooo what if you do this and it bites you? I mean I guess I could live with rabies. Oh wait 😕
wil walters

@peta @k_manning2 they play dead sometimes soooo what if you do this and it bites you? I mean I guess I could live with rabies. Oh wait 😕

And wouldn't performing a possum C-section be straight up disgusting?

@jacksonknightt but then AFTER that they want you to take the dead one to a vet with the babies inside it
ｄａｎｉｅｌ ｊａｍｅｓ

@jacksonknightt but then AFTER that they want you to take the dead one to a vet with the babies inside it

ALSO...don't possums play dead? Isn't that, like, their thing?

@peta possums always play dead. Who you tryna give rabies. nah fam. y'all got me fucked up.
.

@peta possums always play dead. Who you tryna give rabies. nah fam. y'all got me fucked up.

We are gonna be screwed if they play dead and bite us.

@peta this how our moms going to look at us. Cause we done possibly caught rabies from a bite and yall president do…
BRIΔN G.

@peta this how our moms going to look at us. Cause we done possibly caught rabies from a bite and yall president do… https://t.co/aARSG93Tld

Seriously, I am not touching this.

.@peta like this one? Jk it's already dead
Brett

.@peta like this one? Jk it's already dead

In conclusion: No.

@peta
SESAME

@peta

Goodbye.

@peta
Johnny Obeid 🇵🇸

@peta

We are out.

@peta
Bwheeling⚽️

@peta

OK, fine, here's at least one person who's cool with this.

@peta -People are misunderstanding this! You would do this to a dead possum - to save it's babies!
Kathleen Manning

@peta -People are misunderstanding this! You would do this to a dead possum - to save it's babies!

In response to the reaction, a PETA spokesperson had this to say:

PETA encourages people to look out for wildlife in need, including mother opossums' orphaned babies. Every one of those retweets spreads this lifesaving message a little bit further. If each person who retweeted this joke also helped an animal in need, we'd really be getting somewhere!

