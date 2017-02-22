BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump Fans Are Trolling The Pope Because They Think He's Subtweeting The President

news

Trump Fans Are Trolling The Pope Because They Think He's Subtweeting The President

"Even God believed extreme vetting was a good thing."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 22, 2017, at 12:11 p.m. ET

Ever since Pope Francis entered the Vatican, he has been using Twitter to spread his holy message in a ~hip~ fashion.

Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty Images

But lately, supporters of Donald Trump have been infuriated by some of the pope's tweets. They think the leader of the Catholic church has been not-so-subtly shading the president on Twitter — or "subtweeting" him — about everything from the refugee ban to the border wall.

How often in the Bible the Lord asks us to welcome migrants and foreigners, reminding us that we too are foreigners!
Pope Francis @Pontifex

How often in the Bible the Lord asks us to welcome migrants and foreigners, reminding us that we too are foreigners!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like this tweet, about immigrants: "How often in the Bible the Lord asks us to welcome migrants and foreigners, reminding us that we too are foreigners!"

Or this tweet, also seemingly about immigration: "Jesus entrusted to Peter the keys to open the entrance to the kingdom of heaven, and not to close it."

Jesus entrusted to Peter the keys to open the entrance to the kingdom of heaven, and not to close it.
Pope Francis @Pontifex

Jesus entrusted to Peter the keys to open the entrance to the kingdom of heaven, and not to close it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's worth noting the pope has never explicitly mentioned Trump in these tweets.

Angry apparent Trump fans have now taken to doing what they do best on Twitter: trolling the person who disagrees with Trump. Except, this person happens to be the pope.

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

They are just furious. How dare the pope judge Trump?

Twitter

A common theme is that God is a huge fan of Trump's policies on immigrants. "Even God believed extreme vetting was a good thing. Moses didn't get into the promised land."

Twitter

And hello, doesn't heaven have a gate?

Twitter

God is the original "extreme vetter."

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

"God created the Nation and divisions among the people at the Tower of Babel, why are you trying to undo it?"

Twitter

In conclusion, the pope just doesn't get it. "Trump is God's answer to the prayers of our world. Sorry you missed the novenas."

Twitter

Of course, there are now a ton of people gleefully following this alleged "Twitter fight" between the pope and Trump.

The Pope is subtweeting Donald Trump. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/o9N8fsmGWk
Kerry Tuttle @kerrtut

The Pope is subtweeting Donald Trump. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/o9N8fsmGWk

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I would pay good money to see Trump and the Pope get into a Twitter fight," one person said.

I would pay good money to see Trump and the Pope get into a Twitter fight. The holiest man on earth vs the assholiest man on earth.
OhNoSheTwitnt @OhNoSheTwitnt

I would pay good money to see Trump and the Pope get into a Twitter fight. The holiest man on earth vs the assholiest man on earth.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT