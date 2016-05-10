People Are Cracking Up After This Mom's Attempt To Pack Her Teen A Lunch Went Terribly Wrong

"I'm just blessed to have a great mom that does lots for me," she said.

Mckenzie told BuzzFeed News that even though she's getting older, her awesome mom still packs her a lunch for school.

But this week, her mom's attempt to do something nice for her daughter went awry. Mckenzie said she opened her lunch and realized her mom had packed her a Four Loko instead of a drink.

so my mom packed me a four loko for lunch ...

Mckenzie said she was pretty confused, so she texted her mom about it. She tweeted out a photo of the lunch, and her mom's response.

Mckenzie said she made sure to get rid of the drink, which was her 23-year-old brother's, before she got to school.

"I texted my mom about it and she couldn't believe the mistake she made; she was half asleep when packing my lunch and thought it was a Peace Tea," she said, adding that the drink was in a refrigerator the family doesn't use that often.

She said her mom was pretty embarrassed by the mistake, but her brother thought it was hilarious.

"She said, 'I need to get a cup of coffee before I try and pack lunches from now on,'" Mckenzie said.