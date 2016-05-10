BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Cracking Up After This Mom's Attempt To Pack Her Teen A Lunch Went Terribly Wrong

news

People Are Cracking Up After This Mom's Attempt To Pack Her Teen A Lunch Went Terribly Wrong

Poor Mom.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 10, 2016, at 11:33 a.m. ET

This is Mckenzie Strange, a 17-year-old high school junior from Georgia.

Mckenzie Strange

Mckenzie told BuzzFeed News that even though she's getting older, her awesome mom still packs her a lunch for school.

"I'm just blessed to have a great mom that does lots for me," she said.

But this week, her mom's attempt to do something nice for her daughter went awry. Mckenzie said she opened her lunch and realized her mom had packed her a Four Loko instead of a drink.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @fourloko

Mckenzie said she was pretty confused, so she texted her mom about it. She tweeted out a photo of the lunch, and her mom's response.

so my mom packed me a four loko for lunch ...
kenzie✽ @KenzieeStrangee

so my mom packed me a four loko for lunch ...

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Mckenzie said she made sure to get rid of the drink, which was her 23-year-old brother's, before she got to school.

"I texted my mom about it and she couldn't believe the mistake she made; she was half asleep when packing my lunch and thought it was a Peace Tea," she said, adding that the drink was in a refrigerator the family doesn't use that often.

She said her mom was pretty embarrassed by the mistake, but her brother thought it was hilarious.

"She said, 'I need to get a cup of coffee before I try and pack lunches from now on,'" Mckenzie said.

Mckenzie said that she tweeted out the photos because her friends thought it was funny. A ton of other people loved her tweet too, and it has been retweeted an astounding 85,000 times.

THIS IS SO FUNNY 😂
Tweet Like A Girl @TweetLikeAGirI

THIS IS SO FUNNY 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

People said they thought it was super funny.

@shann_nichols @KenzieeStrangee IM SCREAMING KELSEE JUST SHOWED ME THIS TWEET AND WE SAID THAT WAS ME
Victoria Osborne✨ @V_Coi

@shann_nichols @KenzieeStrangee IM SCREAMING KELSEE JUST SHOWED ME THIS TWEET AND WE SAID THAT WAS ME

Reply Retweet Favorite

And pointed out that Mckenzie's mom wasn't exactly incorrect.

@alexisdelaney @harryscurlees @KenzieeStrangee @yunqprincesss I mean it's kinda like an energy drink
Sarah039 @swallace4321

@alexisdelaney @harryscurlees @KenzieeStrangee @yunqprincesss I mean it's kinda like an energy drink

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

There was a lot of "me as a mom."

@StephanieMinnet @KenzieeStrangee @MaayehMaryann @SVanommeren omfg hahahhahah me as a mom
megan osteen @meggs_over_easy

@StephanieMinnet @KenzieeStrangee @MaayehMaryann @SVanommeren omfg hahahhahah me as a mom

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some people said it was totally something their own mom would do.

@angeladelz @KenzieeStrangee IM DEAD MY MOM WOULD DO THIS
♕ victoria ♕ @victoriagucci_

@angeladelz @KenzieeStrangee IM DEAD MY MOM WOULD DO THIS

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mckenzie said she has found the reaction to her tweet pretty funny.

"It's been pretty entertaining getting 'Twitter famous' and being able to see everyone tag their friends or the comments they have to make on it," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT