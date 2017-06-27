People Are Dying Laughing At This Dad's Hilarious Idea That Lets Him Sleep In His Pool
Only a dad could come up with this.
This is Skyler Nitschke, an 18-year-old recent high school graduate from Louisiana, and her dad, Dan. Skyler told BuzzFeed News her dad is a contractor who flips houses, so he is a "very creative" guy.
"He's not like a regular dad," she said.
In fact, Skyler said her entire family, including her mom and three younger brothers, like to march to the beat of their own drum.
"We kind of do things out the box," she said.
A few days ago, Skyler was swimming with her friends when her dad came into the backyard and said, "All right, it's nap time." He proceeded to fall asleep face down in the pool.
He did so by using a genius hack only a dad could come up with. He bought a snorkel explicitly for the purpose of napping in his pool. Then he laid down, and voilà!
Skyler said she immediately thought she needed to tweet the photos. People were really down with Dan's innovation.
Dan is now respected by so many people online.
Some were even thinking of trying it for themselves.
Or shared other pool sleeping tips.
Although some who tried it warned there could be consequences if you don't warn your family first.
And others were worried of him sleeping too long.
Dan is now enjoying his internet fame and all of the comments, according to his daughter.
