A Group Of Teens Allegedly Robbed People They Found On Pokémon Go

This is why we can't have nice things.

Police in Missouri are warning fans of Pokémon Go to be vigilant after a group of armed robbers apparently targeted victims using the game.

The group of four teenagers were apprehended by police in O'Fallon on Sunday after allegedly robbing a 33-year-old man.

Sgt. Bill Stringer of the O'Fallon Police Department told BuzzFeed News that the group apparently targeted their victims by stalking them on Pokémon Go.

The app contains "Pokéstops," or notable locations where players can earn points. The person must travel to that location to earn the points, which are available to all players.

Players can also put a "Lure Module," which attracts Pokémon, on a Pokéstop. This invites other players to come to the location and collect Pokémon.

Stringer said the suspects apparently used some of these features to figure out where unsuspecting people were and then rob them.

"Using the geolocation feature of the 'Pokemon Go' app, the robbers were able to anticipate the location and level of seclusion of unwitting victims," he said in a press release.