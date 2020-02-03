 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The Super Bowl Ad For Planters Featured A New Mascot Named #BabyNut And Everyone's Like Excuse Me

Trending

The Super Bowl Ad For Planters Featured A New Mascot Named #BabyNut And Everyone's Like Excuse Me

Your move, baby Yoda.

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 2, 2020, at 8:19 p.m. ET

In case you missed it, Planters "killed off" Mr. Peanut last month as part of an ad campaign.

On Super Bowl Sunday, we found out why.

In their ad, Planters revealed Mr. Peanut would be reborn.

Hello world, I’m happy to be back! I can’t believe everyone came together for little old me! #BabyNut
Baby Nut @MrPeanut

Hello world, I’m happy to be back! I can’t believe everyone came together for little old me! #BabyNut

Reply Retweet Favorite

They decided to name the new mascot....Baby Nut.

Yes, #babynut.

#BabyNut here, back and cuter than ever! Now what should I do next? Tell me in the replies and I’ll try to do them in real time! And yes… suggestions that are a little nutty are ok. https://t.co/UWFWzPURht
Baby Nut @MrPeanut

#BabyNut here, back and cuter than ever! Now what should I do next? Tell me in the replies and I’ll try to do them in real time! And yes… suggestions that are a little nutty are ok. https://t.co/UWFWzPURht

Reply Retweet Favorite

People innocently watching the Super Bowl choked a little bit.

Me, innocently watching the super bowl only to see #BabyNut flash across the screen
Japan is Cancelled @Greatest_Grant

Me, innocently watching the super bowl only to see #BabyNut flash across the screen

Reply Retweet Favorite

Excuse me?

Desperately want to talk to the internet genius who thought "baby nut" was a good idea
Ashley Feinberg @ashleyfeinberg

Desperately want to talk to the internet genius who thought "baby nut" was a good idea

Reply Retweet Favorite

It wasn't me...

When the FBI sees #BabyNut trending
tomas @tomaserati_

When the FBI sees #BabyNut trending

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Police when #babynut is trending
sean @sean86940000

The Police when #babynut is trending

Reply Retweet Favorite

😬

Me seeing the baby peanut: awwww Me as soon as they called it #babynut:
untitled goose girl @sampolonsky

Me seeing the baby peanut: awwww Me as soon as they called it #babynut:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Honestly, between Mr. Peanut's "death," the Kool-Aid man at the funeral, and then baby nut...many people were overwhelmed.

Me when I finally look up at the TV and the Koolaid Man is sobbing and #babynut is on the bottom of the screen
Salem Menze @SalemMalaya

Me when I finally look up at the TV and the Koolaid Man is sobbing and #babynut is on the bottom of the screen

Reply Retweet Favorite
#Babynut excuse me
jahmal @kingjahmal_II

#Babynut excuse me

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, many others were won over by Baby Nut's cuteness.

bro everyone was in tears after mr. peanut, but they didn’t know what was coming. after every storm, comes a rainbow. welcome to the world, #babynut 😌😌😌
g r a c e ⁷ ☆ EGO @G0G0BEBE

bro everyone was in tears after mr. peanut, but they didn’t know what was coming. after every storm, comes a rainbow. welcome to the world, #babynut 😌😌😌

Reply Retweet Favorite

He is pretty adorb.

bro everyone was in tears after mr. peanut, but they didn’t know what was coming. after every storm, comes a rainbow. welcome to the world, #babynut 😌😌😌
g r a c e ⁷ ☆ EGO @G0G0BEBE

bro everyone was in tears after mr. peanut, but they didn’t know what was coming. after every storm, comes a rainbow. welcome to the world, #babynut 😌😌😌

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though many wondered if Baby Nut was trying to tap into the viral fame of Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda watching companies try to imitate his unfathomable charm and swagger. #BabyNut
Dawson Bosco @dawsonB120398

Baby Yoda watching companies try to imitate his unfathomable charm and swagger. #BabyNut

Reply Retweet Favorite
Move over baby Yoda, Baby Nut is in the house #babynut
Sheldon Anderson @sheldontechca

Move over baby Yoda, Baby Nut is in the house #babynut

Reply Retweet Favorite

Also, shout out to Morgan who called this on Jan. 22.

I swear to god if Planters tries to pull some baby yoda shit and have Mr. Peanut come back as a baby nut I’m calling the police
morgan cavanaugh @n0thanks

I swear to god if Planters tries to pull some baby yoda shit and have Mr. Peanut come back as a baby nut I’m calling the police

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT