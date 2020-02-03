The Super Bowl Ad For Planters Featured A New Mascot Named #BabyNut And Everyone's Like Excuse Me
Your move, baby Yoda.
In case you missed it, Planters "killed off" Mr. Peanut last month as part of an ad campaign.
On Super Bowl Sunday, we found out why.
In their ad, Planters revealed Mr. Peanut would be reborn.
They decided to name the new mascot....Baby Nut.
Yes, #babynut.
People innocently watching the Super Bowl choked a little bit.
Excuse me?
It wasn't me...
😬
Honestly, between Mr. Peanut's "death," the Kool-Aid man at the funeral, and then baby nut...many people were overwhelmed.
However, many others were won over by Baby Nut's cuteness.
He is pretty adorb.
Though many wondered if Baby Nut was trying to tap into the viral fame of Baby Yoda.
Also, shout out to Morgan who called this on Jan. 22.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
